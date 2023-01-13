Woman at centre of defamation suit involving Quebec Cardinal comes forward

The woman at the centre of allegations and a defamation suit involving Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet came forward using her name this week to speak about what she calls "intimidation" and attempts to "silence" her by the Catholic Church.

Pamela Groleau said she initially wanted to remain anonymous in the past to protect her close friends, family and employees, as well as to preserve her health, which she said "has been put to the test" through the whole ordeal.

"I am doing this for myself but also for all the victims of the clergy who for decades have been seeking to be heard and recognized," Groleau said in a statement. "It is also the fight of all Christians who are in pain with their church and who wish to see it purge itself of abuses of all kinds so that it regains its relevance and credibility for the world through its evangelical foundations of unconditional welcome, equality, truth and non-judgment and justice."

Groleau is being sued for defamation by the Vatican cardinal for $100,000 in compensatory damages for what he claims is "injury to his reputation, honour and dignity."

She said she is fighting the case because she's a church member and still believes it is relevant, but also "to regain my dignity which has been taken away from me."

Groleau was identified as 'F' in court documents before this week and is one of those that brought a class action lawsuit against the archdioceses of Quebec in August, accusing Ouellet and other priests of sexual assault or abuse.

"I am doing it because I want to be proud of my institution. I dream of seeing it stand up for the weakest, the impoverished and the wounded," said Groleau this week.

She said she feels anyone should be able to receive justice and hopes for more transparency in the church.

"I would like to see it confronting abuses rather than denying them, extending it to welcome any person who claims to be a victim with neutral, impartial, independent, rigorous and professional mechanisms," she said.



- With files from CTV News Montreal's Kelly Greig