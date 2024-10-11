MONTREAL
    • Woman, 84, dies after head-on crash in Sainte-Adele, Que.

    A Sûreté du Québec police car is seen at its headquarters in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Christinne Muschi
    Quebec provincial police say a woman in her 80s has died after a head-on collision on a highway in Sainte-Adèle, Que. Friday afternoon. 

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said a vehicle travelling in the southbound lanes of Highway 15 veered off course and crossed the median before colliding with a vehicle in the northbound lanes at around 2:20 p.m.

    There were two people in each vehicle and all four were sent to hospital in critical condition. 

    SQ spokesperson Camille Savoie confirmed Friday evening that an 84-year-old woman died of her injuries in hospital. The driver of her car, in his 80s, is now out of danger.

    Police, however, still fear for the life of the driver in the other vehicle, a woman in her 40s. The passenger in that car is also no longer in critical condition.

    Part of Highway 15 near exit 64 was closed but it reopened to motorists shortly after 7 p.m.

