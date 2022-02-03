A 31-year-old woman has died in a rail collision on the train tracks running along the north end of Mile End on Thursday afternoon, Montreal police say.

A 911 call came in at 12:30 p.m., said police spokeswoman Caroline Chevrefils.

The woman was found, very seriously injured, near the tracks that are just north of the intersection of Van Horne Ave. and St. Laurent Blvd.

Police only confirmed the woman's death at 5:50 p.m. and said at the time that they still couldn't confirm she had died in a collision.

But Chevrefils later said police are now sure the woman died when she was hit by a train, and that she wasn't at an official crossing at the time -- there are no official crossings in that area -- and was therefore at a place where crossing isn't permitted.

Police are still trying to determine whether it was an accidental collision and, if so, what led to it. The railway is the property of CN Rail, so police are working with the railway to review camera footage and try to learn more.

People frequently try to cross that stretch of tracks as an illegal shortcut, and there are often holes cut into the chain-link fence by people who routinely take that route.

The tracks, which separate Mile End from Petite-Patrie, are a popular spot for pedestrians as they run alongside a greenspace and pathway, on the north side of the tracks, busy year-round with runners, skiiers and cyclists.

This is a developing story that will be updated.