Witnesses sought in Longueuil after driver in stolen car fatally strikes man

MONTREAL
Montreal

    Quebec's police watchdog is seeking witnesses after a driver allegedly fled from police in a stolen car and fatally struck a man in Longueuil over the weekend.

    The agency, known as the Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI), said Longueuil police received a call about a stolen car shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

    It said officers in a patrol car found the stolen vehicle about half an hour later at the corner of Taschereau Boulevard and Saint-Charles Road. They began following it, but quickly lost sight of the vehicle.

    It then struck a pedestrian about five minutes later. The pedestrian was transported to hospital, where he was declared dead.

    The BEI is looking for witnesses to this police intervention, or anyone who may have video footage of it. It's setting up a mobile command post at the corner of Taschereau and Saint-Charles in Longueuil between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday.

    Anyone who witnessed or has information can go directly to the site to meet investigators, or contact the BEI via its website.
     

     


    - With files from The Canadian Press

