

CTV Montreal





When there's a zip line over Ste-Catherine St., that can only mean one thing: the Montreal en Lumiere festival has begun.

A Ferris wheel, games to play and challenges will keep you warm, while non-stop DJs are spinning music and VJs lighting up surrounding walls with artistic projections.

If you’re hungry, there’ll be a whole lot of food there too.

The event goes on until March 3 all around Quartier des Spectacles. Most outdoor activities are free and family friendly.