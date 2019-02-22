Featured Video
Winter heats up with 20th annual Montreal en Lumiere festival
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, February 22, 2019 4:25PM EST
When there's a zip line over Ste-Catherine St., that can only mean one thing: the Montreal en Lumiere festival has begun.
A Ferris wheel, games to play and challenges will keep you warm, while non-stop DJs are spinning music and VJs lighting up surrounding walls with artistic projections.
If you’re hungry, there’ll be a whole lot of food there too.
The event goes on until March 3 all around Quartier des Spectacles. Most outdoor activities are free and family friendly.
