Major storm system moving into Quebec
A massive storm system that is already causing travel chaos across parts of Canada and the U. S. moved into Quebec Thursday night, and is expected to bring a messy mix of heavy snow, pouring rain, freezing rain and powerful winds into the holiday weekend.
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued watches and warnings that stretch from Ontario all the way out toward Atlantic Canada.
Winter storm warnings are in effect north of the St. Lawrence for heavy snow and powerful winds. The region could see 20 to 40 centimetres of snow Thursday evening through Friday evening. With accumulation expected into the weekend some areas could see nearly 60 cm before the storm exits the region.
Strong winds, with gusts between 70 and 80 km/h will cause blowing snow and near zero visibility, making travel difficult.
Environment Canada Meteorologist Jean-Philippe Bégin said Quebecers should prepare for the possibility of blackouts "for prolonged periods."
"Is it 10 per cent of the population? Is it more? Ultimately, everyone must be prepared for this possibility because Quebec will be hit with high winds everywhere," he said in an interview with The Canadian Press. "So, if we have outages, it could take longer to restore power."
Bégin said the strongest winds are expected east of Quebec City. Quebecers are being urged to keep emergency kits handy and keep electronic devices charged.
The Montreal area is now under a snowfall warning with accumulations Thursday evening through Friday possibly exceeding 15 cm. The wet snow could cause tree branches to come down, and power outages are possible.
Snow will change to rain early Friday morning as temperatures soar.
But rain will change back to snow Friday afternoon as temperatures plummet. There could be isolated pockets of freezing rain during the rain to snow transition.
The rapid temperature drop on Friday will cause very slick conditions and Montreal could see another five to 10 cm of accumulation Friday night.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We feel safe': Ukraine teens find refuge in Canada
As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, more than 100,000 Ukrainians have fled their war-torn country and found temporary refuge in Canada. One Canadian couple opened their home to help.
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.
Canada's top doctor on preparing for the next battle with COVID-19, and future epidemics
Canada's chief public health officer says COVID-19 is still circulating at a "relatively high level" and other strains of influenza may surge in the new year. At the same time, governments need to invest in preparing for and preventing future epidemics, Dr. Theresa Tam says.
'Weather bomb' expected in Ontario, rest of Canada bracing for extreme cold, blizzards and freezing rain
Heading into the busiest travel period, Canadians are being advised by Environment Canada to postpone non-essential travel, as almost the whole country battles extreme winter conditions from cold to blizzard warnings.
Pope warns Vatican staff an 'elegant demon' lurks among them
Pope Francis warned Vatican bureaucrats on Thursday to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an "elegant demon" that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith.
Argentina group IDs 131st baby stolen during dictatorship
DNA tests have confirmed that a man was taken from his mother as a baby during Argentina's dictatorship, a human rights group said Thursday, increasing the number of this type of case to 131.
Missing 22-year-old found dead, Mounties in Metro Vancouver investigating
A 22-year-old woman who was reported missing Wednesday has been found dead.
These are Canada's most expensive ski resorts, according to a new survey
A new survey ranks Canada's 10 most expensive ski resorts based on the average cost of lodging for four nights, and three-day ski lift tickets for two people. These are the top contenders.
FTX founder Bankman-Fried allowed US$250M bond, house arrest
Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried walked out of a Manhattan courthouse Thursday with his parents after they agreed to sign a US$250 million bond and keep him at their California home while he awaits trial on charges that he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform.
Toronto
-
Winter storm warning in effect for Toronto ahead of Christmas weekend
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Toronto saying that travelling will become "hazardous" on Friday and Saturday, impacting Christmas travel plans for many this weekend.
-
Shortage of antibiotics, children’s medications continue, Ontario pharmacists say
Ontario pharmacists say they are still experiencing a shortage of both over-the-counter cold medications as well as some oral antibiotics for children.
-
Here are the TTC bus stops being taken out of service due to the winter storm
The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is taking 41 bus stops out of service due to a major winter storm that is expected to hit the region.
Atlantic
-
Weather warnings blanket Maritimes as major winter storm approaches
Environment Canada issued weather warnings across the Maritimes Thursday afternoon.
-
Increasing calls to cover costly meningitis B vaccine
The Department of Health and Wellness said it's following the lead of Ottawa’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), which hasn’t recommended provinces cover the shot.
-
'I'm pretty upset': Incoming storm causes travel trouble at Halifax airport
Storms from the west coast to the east are causing travel chaos and holiday headaches in the Maritimes.
London
-
Single vehicle crash leaves two people dead, two others in life-threatening condition
Two people have died, two others are in hospital with life-threatening injuries and one person has non-life threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning.
-
London schools to close, city initiates extreme temperature protocol ahead of storm
With a winter storm slated to batter the London, Ont. region on Friday and into the holiday weekend, local agencies are shedding light on how the storm will impact operations and are offering advice on how Londoners can stay safe.
-
Drugs and guns bust in London
Thousands of dollars in drugs as well as weapons have been seized by London police. Members of the Guns and Gangs Section and the Emergency Response Unit entered a home and a vehicle on Lemieux Walk.
Northern Ontario
-
Two Greater Sudbury men victims of murder at hotel
Police say two men from Greater Sudbury, ages 27 and 38, were the victims in the fatal shooting at a local hotel on Tuesday.
-
Winter storm disrupts travel plans in northern Ontario
The major snowstorm expected to hit the province this weekend is affecting Holiday plans across northeastern Ontario -- and the entire province.
-
Northern Ontario crossing guard honoured for keeping kids safe
A northern Ontario crossing guard is one of three across Canada to be honoured for going above and beyond for keeping kids safe.
Calgary
-
School bus full of kids, car collide in southeast Calgary
A school bus full of kids and another vehicle collided Thursday afternoon in southeast Calgary.
-
Calgary police shoot suspect in northwest parking garage
One man is in hospital in serious but stable condition after being shot by police during a late-night standoff in a northwest parking garage.
-
Jewelry and military medals stolen from Calgary widower recovered from northeast hotel room
The Calgary Police Service confirms a Calgary man has been reunited with jewelry belonging to his late wife and his late father's military medals that were stolen last week.
Kitchener
-
Stratford police arrest man involved in shooting
Stratford police said officers have arrested a man in relation to a shooting that occurred earlier this week.
-
Waterloo-Wellington preparing for major winter storm, blizzard over Christmas weekend
Environment Canada says to avoid travel if possible as a winter storm bears down on Ontario, threatening holiday plans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
-
U of G professor files $3M lawsuit against university
Byram Bridle, a tenured professor at the University of Guelph’s Ontario Veterinary College, has launched a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the university, a number of faculty and other individuals.
Vancouver
-
B.C. drivers warned to stay off roads amid dire warnings about snow and freezing rain
Drivers across much of southern B.C. are being asked to avoid non-essential trips as snow and freezing rain threaten to close highways, knock out power and make travel dangerous.
-
Passenger told to find own flight after WestJet cancellation, leaving her stuck in Calgary
A WestJet passenger whose flight to Victoria was cancelled is now stranded at the Calgary airport after being told the airline won’t help to rebook her trip.
-
Freezing rain expected to cause widespread power outages in Metro Vancouver
Some areas of Metro Vancouver could see widespread power outages from freezing rain, according to BC Hydro.
Edmonton
-
'Unlivable conditions': West Edmonton apartment residents without heat demand answers amid extreme weather
While it may be freezing outside, people living in a west Edmonton apartment say it's also unbearably cold in their building.
-
'Hoping to close the gap': Some clinical services offered at family-run pharmacy in Oliver
An independent Edmonton pharmacy has expanded the scope of services it provides to help increase access to primary healthcare.
-
'Pure shock': Thief swipes SUV, Santas Anonymous cash outside of Alberta arena
Christmas got a little gloomier for one Alberta family this week when their unlocked and idling SUV was stolen outside the arena in Evansburg, Alta.
Windsor
-
Nightmare continues for 1616 Ouellette resident
Brent Rivet has been living at the ICheck Inn Motel on Howard Avenue for the last couple of weeks. Displaced since 1616 Ouellette Avenue was evacuated in late November, Rivet tried moving back in on Monday, but noticed something was wrong when all of his possessions were missing.
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | Windsor snow clearing crews ready to tackle winter storm
City of Windsor officials are reassuring residents a plan is in place to deal with the predicted winter snowstorm.
-
OPP seek public’s help identifying person of interest after teen girl approached by stranger
Essex County OPP are asking for the public’s help after a teen girl was approached by a stranger while walking home earlier this month.
Regina
-
What you need to know about cancelled, delayed flights in Regina
Here's what you need to know about cancellations and delays at the Regina International Airport.
-
'Stretched so thin': Sask. paramedic sheds light on current EMS pressures
A paramedic who has worked in the Regina region for several years is sharing some firsthand experience to paint a picture of the pressures EMTs are facing.
-
'It's just water to me': Regina man still can't taste, smell due to long COVID symptoms
A Regina man is still dealing with the effects of COVID-19 more than two years after testing positive.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | 'Monster' storm bearing down on Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for Ottawa and all of eastern Ontario ahead of a major winter storm expected to wallop the region during one of the year's busiest travel times.
-
Ottawa-area schools closed Friday due to winter storm
Ottawa English public and Catholic schools will be closed on Friday due to the major winter storm expected to bring a messy mix of precipitation to the region.
-
Meet the Brockville, Ont. couple that goes all-out for Christmas
While most people can't wait to decorate the outside of their home for Christmas, one Brockville, Ont. couple goes to the extreme on the inside with hundreds of decorations on display, including dozens of Christmas trees.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. construction firm fined for workplace fall that left a man quadriplegic
Dawson Block had no way of knowing when he walked onto the job site on the morning of Feb. 19 2021 that he wouldn’t walk off it.
-
Patient records of retired Sask. doctor found in dumpster
The Saskatchewan Information and Privacy Commissioner says a retired Prince Albert doctor needs to notify her former patients after piles of their former medical records were discovered in a dumpster.
-
One dead following Saskatoon motel fire
A fire that left one person dead at a Saskatoon motel was caused by “improper disposal of smoking material”, the fire department said.