Major storm moving into Quebec Thursday night
A massive storm system, that is already causing travel chaos across parts of Canada and the United States, will be moving into Quebec tonight. The storm is set to bring a messy mix of heavy snow, pouring rain, freezing rain and powerful winds.
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued watches and warnings that stretch from Ontario all the way out toward Atlantic Canada.
Winter storm warnings are in effect north of the St. Lawrence for heavy snow and powerful winds. The region could see 20 to 40 centimetres of snow Thursday evening through Friday evening. With accumulation expected into the weekend some areas could see nearly 60 cm before the storm exits the region.
Strong winds, with gusts between 70 and 80 km/h will cause blowing snow and near zero visibility, making travel difficult.
The Montreal area continues to be under a special weather statement for a messy mix of precipitation. Snow is expected to begin Thursday evening with up to 10 cm possible. The wet snow could cause tree branches to come down, and power outages are possible.
Snow will change to rain early Friday morning as temperatures soar.
But rain will change back to snow Friday afternoon as temperatures plummet. There could be isolated pockets of freezing rain during the rain to snow transition.
The rapid temperature drop on Friday will cause very slick conditions and Montreal could see another five to 10 cm of accumulation Friday night.
Montreal Top Stories
-
WEATHER WATCH
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More than $2.7M paid to 50 claimants of serious injury connected to a vaccine in Canada
According to new statistics, 50 claims of a serious and permanent injury connected to a vaccine authorized by Health Canada have been approved for compensation by Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program, which has approved or paid out $2.7 million in total since 2021.
Pope warns Vatican staff an 'elegant demon' lurks among them
Pope Francis warned Vatican bureaucrats on Thursday to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an "elegant demon" that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith.
Toronto and Vancouver airports warn of operational impacts today due to weather
A major winter storm bearing down on Toronto is adding to the calamity in Canadian airports already plagued by flight cancellations and delays set off early this week by heavy snow in Vancouver.
Canadians gleaned naval intelligence from Russian defector, newly released files show
Newly released archival records of the RCMP Security Service shed fresh light on a Russian defector's tragic odyssey, which made international headlines in the early 1970s.
opinion | Why are real estate sales down in Canada?
The value of homes being sold is dropping as the demand for homes continues to fall. What’s driving this downward trend, though? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how higher interest rates are affecting home sales, outlines how much the real estate market has declined year-over-year, and outlines how it could affect you.
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern, rival turn her hot-mic vulgarity into charity's win
The PM's comment had come after David Seymour, who leads the libertarian ACT party, peppered Ardern with questions about her government's record for around seven minutes during Parliament's Question Time, which allows for spirited debate between rival parties.
How fast food chains, grocery stores are responding to Canada's plastics ban
As the first phase of Canada's single-use plastics ban comes into force, CTVNews.ca looks at how restaurants and grocery stores have been phasing out disposable bags, cutlery, and packaging.
Stores roll out Boxing Day sales early to woo customers after lacklustre Black Friday
Stores in Canada are gearing up for Boxing Day sales, with many rolling out deals early in the hopes of enticing budget-conscious shoppers.
Regulations for ban on foreign homebuyers announced, law coming into effect Jan. 1
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. has announced regulations for the ban on foreign homebuyers, which comes into effect on Jan. 1.
Toronto
-
Ontario braces for major winter storm, threatening holiday travel plans
Environment Canada says to avoid travel if possible as a winter storm bears down on Ontario, threatening holiday plans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
-
Toronto crews on standby ahead of Christmas winter storm
Toronto is preparing to tackle a messy winter storm that’s set to hit most of southern Ontario on Friday and into the Christmas holiday weekend.
-
Male stabbed multiple times in Rexdale, nearby school under hold and secure
Police are responding to a Thursday morning stabbing in Rexdale that left a male victim with life-threatening injuries and placed a nearby school under a hold-and-secure order.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia emergency rooms closed for staffing shortages twice as often as last year
Emergency room closures due to staffing shortages in Nova Scotia have doubled year over year, a situation the province's health minister says shows that hospitals are being pushed to their limits.
-
Red Bank First Nation man, 60, dead after single-vehicle crash: N.B. RCMP
A 60-year-old man from Red Bank First Nation has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 425 in Boom Road, N.B.
-
Man charged after shots fired in Lower Clark’s Harbour: N.S. RCMP
A 52-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing firearms-related charges after an incident Tuesday evening in Lower Clark’s Harbour.
London
-
Blizzard and winter storm warnings in effect
Special weather statements have turned into winter storm and blizzard watches and warnings across all of southern Ontario. London-Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford and Sarnia-Lambton are under a winter storm warning while Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce are under a blizzard warning.
-
Man attends London, Ont. hospital with gunshot wound, police investigating
London police have launched a weapons investigating into a shooting after a man attended the hospital early Monday morning with an apparent gunshot wound.
-
London, Ont.'s Jessie Fleming named Canada Soccer player of the year for second straight time
Jessie Fleming has been named Canada Soccer's player of the year for the second year in a row. The 24-year old midfielder from London, Ont., shared the women's national team lead with five goals in 2022 and led the squad with 17 appearances and 1,420 minutes played.
Northern Ontario
-
More than $2.7M paid to 50 claimants of serious injury connected to a vaccine in Canada
According to new statistics, 50 claims of a serious and permanent injury connected to a vaccine authorized by Health Canada have been approved for compensation by Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program, which has approved or paid out $2.7 million in total since 2021.
-
Ontario woman finds $25,000 GIC investment from almost 30 years ago
Mary Doria was recently cleaning her family’s Scarborough, Ont. home office when she discovered a Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC), in the amount of $25,000.
-
47-year-old man dies after snowmobile crash in Greater Sudbury
One person has died, his passenger has been left with minor injuries, following a snowmobile crash north of the Greater Sudbury community of Hanmer on Wednesday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Calgary police shoot suspect in northwest parking garage
One man is in hospital in serious but stable condition after being shot by police during a late-night standoff in a northwest parking garage.
-
Hundreds of homes without water as crews scramble to repair burst pipes in freezing cold
Days into a freezing cold that is gripping the Prairies, Calgary is dealing with water main breaks all over the city.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations continue to decline; 43 new deaths reported
Alberta now has 910 Albertans in hospital with the coronavirus, 33 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo-Wellington expected to be hit with blizzard and winter storm over Christmas weekend
Snowfall may range from 5 to 50 cm across Waterloo region and Wellington County this Christmas weekend.
-
Police make arrest in Kitchener homicide investigation
Waterloo regional police say the suspect in a Kitchener homicide has been arrested in a “high-risk takedown” involving members of their emergency response team.
-
Tavistock family displaced by house fire
A Tavistock couple feels lucky to be alive after an early morning fire ripped through their home while they were still inside.
Vancouver
-
More snow, travel troubles predicted as winter storm watch issued for Lower Mainland
As B.C.’s Lower Mainland struggles with the fallout from a significant snowfall and continues to see frigid temperatures, another blast of wintry weather is predicted to hit the region.
-
Passengers encouraged to sue after spending hours stuck on planes at YVR during snowstorm
An air passengers’ rights advocate is encouraging travellers to launch a class-action lawsuit after they were forced to sit in packed airplanes on the tarmac at the Vancouver airport for up to 12 hours during Monday night’s snowstorm.
-
300 complaints for snowy sidewalks in Vancouver, no fines
The City of Vancouver has received hundreds of complaints about people not clearing sidewalks after Tuesday’s snowfall.
Edmonton
-
'We support choice': Alberta premier rejects nurses union demand for mask mandate
Danielle Smith will not be imposing a mask mandate in indoor public spaces over the holidays, despite a call from the United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) to do so.
-
More than $2.7M paid to 50 claimants of serious injury connected to a vaccine in Canada
According to new statistics, 50 claims of a serious and permanent injury connected to a vaccine authorized by Health Canada have been approved for compensation by Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program, which has approved or paid out $2.7 million in total since 2021.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations continue to decline; 43 new deaths reported
Alberta now has 910 Albertans in hospital with the coronavirus, 33 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.
Windsor
-
Damage estimated at $350,000 after house fire in Wheatley
Chatham-Kent fire officials say damage is estimated at $350,000 after a house fire in Wheatley.
-
Hotel employee threatened with knife
A Chatham-man is charged after threatening someone with a knife, according to police.
-
Winter storm warning in effect
Special weather statements have turned into winter storm watches and warnings across all of southern Ontario. Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are under a winter storm warning expected Friday into Saturday.
Regina
-
'Stretched so thin': Sask. paramedic sheds light on current EMS pressures
A paramedic who has worked in the Regina region for several years is sharing some firsthand experience to paint a picture of the pressures EMTs are facing.
-
Winter weather wreaking havoc on passengers at YQR
Holiday travel can be one of the most stressful times especially when flights are delayed or cancelled, which has been a reality of late for many Canadian travellers, including those in Regina.
-
Journalism program to be temporarily suspended by U of R
The University of Regina (U of R) is temporarily suspending its journalism program as the school looks to address a shortage of professors and students.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WATCH
WINTER STORM WATCH | 'Beast of a storm' coming to Ottawa, threatening holiday travel plans
A major winter storm is expected to bring a dangerous mix of rain, snow, flash freezing and high winds to Ottawa and much of Ontario, threatening to disrupt holiday weekend travel plans.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Things to do in Ottawa over the Christmas holidays
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa over the holidays.
-
Public service union to file labour board complaint over hybrid work plan
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it is filing a labour board complaint against the federal government.
Saskatoon
-
'We need those dollars brought back to the provinces': Sask. health minister looking for federal help
Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman is hoping the federal government can provide some relief for the province's overburdened healthcare system in the new year.
-
Saskatoon police investigate suspicious death
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating after a person was found dead in an alley.
-
Saskatoon businesses brace for single-use plastic ban
Chris Kinzel has almost transitioned his business to fully sustainable and compostable alternatives to single-use plastics.