Major storm moving into Quebec Thursday night

A massive storm system, that is already causing travel chaos across parts of Canada and the United States, will be moving into Quebec tonight. The storm is set to bring a messy mix of heavy snow, pouring rain, freezing rain and powerful winds.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued watches and warnings that stretch from Ontario all the way out toward Atlantic Canada.





Winter storm warnings are in effect north of the St. Lawrence for heavy snow and powerful winds. The region could see 20 to 40 centimetres of snow Thursday evening through Friday evening. With accumulation expected into the weekend some areas could see nearly 60 cm before the storm exits the region.

Strong winds, with gusts between 70 and 80 km/h will cause blowing snow and near zero visibility, making travel difficult.

The Montreal area continues to be under a special weather statement for a messy mix of precipitation. Snow is expected to begin Thursday evening with up to 10 cm possible. The wet snow could cause tree branches to come down, and power outages are possible.



Snow will change to rain early Friday morning as temperatures soar.

But rain will change back to snow Friday afternoon as temperatures plummet. There could be isolated pockets of freezing rain during the rain to snow transition.





The rapid temperature drop on Friday will cause very slick conditions and Montreal could see another five to 10 cm of accumulation Friday night.