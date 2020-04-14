MONTREAL -- Winds of up to 90 km/h across Quebec caused damage in the Montreal area Monday night into Tuesday morning, after several regions were affected with heavy rain on Monday.

During the night, firefighters were called to houses where large trees fell and blocked streets, and carports had lifted off the ground.

Around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Hydro-Québec reported that 25,600 of its clients lost power. Among those most affected were the Montérégie, Laurentian, Lanaudière and Chaudière-Appalaches regions, which stood at around 3,000 outages each as of 6 a.m.

Early Monday morning Environment Canada had issued a warning of potentially destructive winds across the province. The agency predicts a gradual weakening of the winds over the course of the day on Tuesday.

With files from The Canadian Press.