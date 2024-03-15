MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Windows smashed as annual anti-police brutality march takes place in Montreal

    

    Montreal police made one arrest Friday evening as demonstrators took to the streets for the annual anti-police brutality protest.

    The protest began at 5 p.m. Friday at Beaudry metro station and travelled along Ste-Catherine, heading west. Protesters were seen setting off smoke bombs and fireworks and smashing windows in the Village near Emilie-Gamelin Park.

    Hundreds marched to denounce the use of excessive force, in particular against marginalized individuals and communities.

    Police say about 10 acts of mischief were committed in total, mostly graffiti and broken windows aimed at financial institutions. The one arrest was made for assaulting a police officer, according to Montreal police spokesperson Emanuel Couture.

    The protest made its way to Guy-Concordia metro station before it ended at about 7 p.m.

    The march takes place in Montreal every March 15. 

    Protesters were seen smashing windows at the 2024 anti-police brutality march in Montreal. (CTV News)

