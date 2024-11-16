MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Two missing after house fire in Beauce, Que.

    An SQ cruiser. (Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press) An SQ cruiser. (Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press)
    Two people are missing after a house caught fire Friday evening in Saint-Georges, Quebec, about 85 kilometres southeast of Quebec City.

    Quebec provincial police say they received a 911 call at around 5 p.m.

    Spokesperson Élizabeth Marquis-Guy says police are still working to locate the missing men.

    Police say one of the men is in his 50s while the other is in his 60s.

    Firefighters battled the flames well into the night and have since put out the fire.

    Marquis-Guy says the cause of the fire is not yet known, and the investigation is ongoing.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2024.  

