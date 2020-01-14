MONTREAL -- It is one of the more curious concert announcements in recent months: Hollywood power couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are bringing a world tour called World Tour to Montreal.

If we are dwelling on the name, it's because that's just about the most concrete information we've been been able to glean so far about the event.

Here's what we know:

World Tour will kick off in Melbourne, Australia on March 14, headlined by British music star Robbie Williams. It will hit six other cities - Montreal, Berlin, Milan Seoul, Taipei, Osaka and Miami - although there is no information yet on dates or venues for those shows, nor who will be featured in them. Other cities will also be added to the tour itinerary.

Billboard Magazine, which broke the news, reports that the Smiths' Westbrook Inc. has teamed with Apollo World touring to produce "a multi-genre event series set for a slew of cities across the globe" and that each show "promises high-profile artists, local stars and the biggest DJs in dance music. The nonstop, year-round fun will also be accessible to fans at home through exciting content formats spread across a number of different platforms."

While neither Smith has commented on the new endeavour, the president of Westbrook Inc., Tera Hanks, told Billboard in a statement that the Smiths are excited about World Tour's "potential as a global franchise to bring mind-blowing experiences and unparalleled access to fans and creators worldwide. We’re gathering some of the biggest names in music to celebrate cities around the world and the amazing creativity found there."

So now you know as much as we do about World Tour. Venue, lineup and ticket information for the tour are expected to be announced soon.