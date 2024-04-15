Wild turkey breaks into Quebec long-term care home, no injuries reported

News -

A wild turkey broke into a long-term care home south of Quebec City over the weekend by smashing through a third-floor window.

The local health authority says the animal entered an empty office at the Beauceville, Que., facility around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday but didn't injure anyone.

Fast-acting staff members at de Beauceville long-term care home closed the office door to lock the animal inside.

The health authority for the Chaudiere-Appalaches region says that a few minutes later the turkey left through the window it had broke.

A video circulating on social media shows the turkey flapping around in the office and knocking papers to the ground.

In February, a resident armed with a slingshot killed a turkey that had been terrorizing the town of Louiseville, Que., about 167 kilometres west of Beauceville.

