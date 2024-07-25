MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal is building more sponge parks to soak up rainwater. Here's how they work

    The storms that bring torrential rain seem to be happening more often.

    That's why the City of Montreal says more "sponge parks" are part of a plan to absorb the rainfall and runoff water.

    Sponge parks help reduce the risk of urban flooding and the sewer system overflowing since the drainage is controlled.

