3 tornadoes confirmed as truck toppled, trees uprooted south of Montreal

A tornado overturned a truck and uprooted several trees in Brossard on Montreal's South Shore Wednesday night.

Environment Canada meteorologist Michelle Fleury confirmed that a tornado touched down at 8:12 p.m.



Two other tornadoes were confirmed in St-Hippolyte, north of Montreal and Cap-Sante, west of Quebec City.



In Saint-Hippolyte, around 4 p.m., trees were uprooted, infrastructure damaged and two-centimetre hail fell, according to Environment Canada.



In Cap-Sante, the storm passed by in the early evening, causing significant damage to a farm.

Overturned truck in Brossard

Longueuil police (SPAL) responded after strong winds overturned a semi-trailer on Matte Boulevard in Brossard.

"Luckily, the driver had minor injuries," said Mélanie Mercille, a spokesperson with Longueuil police (SPAL).

Brossard resident Richard Lee took a video of the tornado.

"I was watching the approach of the very dark clouds coming from the southwest horizon," he said. "Suddenly, the winds started to pick up, so I looked outside again and saw a column of air spinning behind the trees."

He says he saw flashes of lights, possibly caused by the explosion of several transformers.

"The lights flickered. I saw some debris blown in the air...I got scared," Lee said. "The clouds were spinning crazily overhead, and at that moment, we decided quickly to seek shelter in the bathroom, crouching on the floor for around five minutes because it was unsafe to be standing next to the window with the debris flying around."

Lee says it's unfortunate that a tornado warning was not issued in Brossard.

"I would have wanted my phone to ring with the tornado warning," he lamented.

Environment Canada is working to determine the level of its strength.

Matte Boulevard remains closed to traffic between Highway 30 and du Quartier Boulevard.

The heavy rains that swept southern Quebec Wednesday night most notably hit Montreal, the Laurentians, Lanaudière and the Montérégie.

Several thousand Hydro-Quebec customers remain without power Thursday morning, predominantly in the Laurentians and Capitale-Nationale regions.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.