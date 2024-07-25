Nursing student pleads guilty to helping Quebecers get fake COVID-19 passports

A nursing student has pleaded guilty to making fake COVID-19 vaccination records, Quebec's anti-corruption unit said Thursday.

Fatima-Zhoura Aini admitted she made fake QR codes for 17 people for a fee between March 29, 2021 and Dec. 23, 2021 while she was a nursing student and vaccine administrator at the CISSS de Montérégie-Centre, on Montreal's South Shore. She had the help of at least one accomplice to produce the falsified health records.

The Unité permanente anticorruption (UPAC) said she pleaded guilty to breach of trust, unauthorized computer use and conspiracy charges. Following her plea, she received a suspended sentence, which includes two years of probation and 120 hours of community service.

UPAC said in a news release that she was arrested on June 28, 2023, after officials received a tip about her actions.

Last May, another former COVID-19 vaccination centre worker pleaded guilty after making $150,000 by helping hundreds of Quebecers obtain fake vaccination passports during the height of the pandemic.

Adams Diwa, 24, who worked for the CIUSSS de l’Est-de-l’île-de-Montréal, pleaded guilty to fraud, falsifying documents and breach of trust for infractions committed between September and November 2021.