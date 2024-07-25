Persistent flooding angers Town of Mount Royal residents

In the Town of Mount Royal (TMR), several households have been suffering from persistent flooding following torrential downpours.

It's been happening for years.

Visual artist Norma Akkelian says it has cost her close to $300,000 out of pocket.

"It's devestating," she said. "It's frustrating because you're just waiting for the next flood. It's not if, it's when."

Akkelian's creative haven has been hit by flood after flood over the years. Earlier this month, the artist's basement studio filled up with sludge and sewage water for the fifth time in three years.

The floors and panelling have been ripped out and re-installed multiple times. Akkelian said that insurance covered the damage at first, but now she's paying out of pocket.

The flooding fiasco has also ruined paintings, drawings, and materials.

"We're holding our breath when the next rain is going to come because we know the inevitable," said Akkelian.

She is not alone.

Tensions between community members and Mayor Peter Malouf overflowed at a city council meeting last week.

"It's a combination of rainwater and sludge," said resident David Pemberton at the meeting. "Sludge being a polite word. The impolite word starts with S and it's only four letters long."

"The inaction on the sewers over the history has resulted in TMR becoming a flood plain," added Gijs Langelaan.

The mayor responded.

"I must be a masochist listening to you clap because you think we're trying to do nothing about anything," said Malouf. "I'm a human being, too."

Residents say they want to see a recent engineering study that was conducted on the sewer system, but Malouf said the town is involved in a lawsuit related to water damage. He said lawyers don't want to disclose the results until further studies are completed.

The mayor has also been suffering from the downpours.

"I've been flooded five times," he said. "It's a horrible experience."

Malouf said the town is dealing with the same issues as other communities but is running another hydraulic study to find a smart solution.

"Maybe residents feel that the town isn't doing enough about it," he said, "but we're doing a lot about it."