Wild turkey that chased residents of small Quebec town killed by slingshot

    The mayor of a small Quebec town about 95 kilometres northeast of Montreal says a wild turkey that for weeks sowed terror among his citizens was killed this morning by a man armed with a slingshot.

    The turkey's death followed Louiseville Mayor Yvon Deshaies' public call this week for someone to take down the aggressive bird, which he says attacked a man in a wheelchair and led families to fear bringing their kids to school.

    Deshaies says he issued the call after an appeal for help from provincial wildlife protection officials failed to spur action.

    Quebec only allows wild turkey hunting on specific dates in the spring and fall, and Deshaies is protecting the identity of the man who killed the animal for fear of reprisals.

    Deshaies says the turkey hunter plans to cook and eat the bird tonight, though the mayor is keeping its feet so he can show off the sharp talons.

    He's shrugging off the possibility that he could face any legal action for encouraging the killing of the turkey.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 29, 2024.

