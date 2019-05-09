

The Canadian Press





There’s bumpy roads ahead as CAA-Quebec released their preliminary list of the province’s 10 worst roads of 2019 on Thursday.

The top three places are occupied, in order, by Montreal’s Gouin Blvd. East, St-Adlophe-d’Howard’s Montee du Bois Franc and Cadieux Rd. in L’Ange-Gardien.

Other public roads that are cited for their poor condition are in Levis, St-Jerome, Lac-Beauport, Fermont, Mascouche, Boucherville and Saguenay.

CAA-Quebec said the list was compiled from nominations submitted by 12,000 motorists over two weeks.

The organization that even if the province invests huge sums into road infrastructure the maintenance deficit would widen from $14.7 billion to $16.4 billion in 2019. They estimated it costs 250 times more to rebuild a road after 15 years than to carry out regular preventative maintenance.

Drivers have until May 24 to nominate their pick for worst road.