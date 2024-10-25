Chance of showers and more seasonal temperatures this weekend in Montreal

It’s the end of October and we’re closing in on normal seasonal temperatures.

If you have plans this weekend, you’ll want to be prepared for showers that could be on the way.

Montrealers will have a low of 6 C Friday night and a 40 per cent chance of showers is expected starting at 3 a.m. Saturday.

Showers will stick around through to midday as the mercury rises to a daytime high of 11 C, expected by 11 a.m.

For Saturday night, clouds will roll in with an overnight low of 0 C before the temperature moves back up to a daytime high of 9 C on Sunday morning.

But Montrealers will have a cool low of -3 C with a 60 per cent chance of showers to end the weekend on Sunday night.