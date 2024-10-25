Francization classes must not be closed, says Duclos

Justin Trudeau's political lieutenant in Quebec, Jean-Yves Duclos, deplored the closure of dozens of francization classes in the province on Friday.

“Classes must not be allowed to close,” he said on the sidelines of an announcement at Laval University on interpreter training.

The minister pointed out that his government spends $750 million a year in Quebec on francization. According to him, “these sums are not fully used.”

“We absolutely must invest the necessary sums in francization,” said Duclos. “If we want new arrivals to be able to reach their full potential, we have to offer them appropriate services.”

This week, the opposition parties in Quebec City denounced the inconsistency of the Legault government, which is allowing francization classes to close after vowing to do everything possible to protect French in Quebec.

At least 150 members of the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ) have lost their jobs as a result of the reduction in francization services, reported The Canadian Press on Thursday.

In addition, 46 other members would have seen their jobs affected by the cuts.

The Minister responsible for the French language, Jean-François Roberge, retorted that francization budgets had not been cut.

He pointed the finger at the school service centres, which he said had spent their allocated budgets too quickly.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Oct. 25, 2024