Longueuil police search for missing 86-year-old man

Longueuil police are searching for a missing 86-year-old man and fear for his safety.

Kamal Ayoub was last seen on Monday in the South Shore and may be driving a black Honda 2005 Accord. He is 5’9, weighs 165 pounds and speaks French.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911. 

