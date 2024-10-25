MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Crown wants 25-year prison sentence for Montreal-area man who raped women, filmed abuse

    Montreal police released this photo of Samuel Moderie, 28, who is accused of sexually assaulting five women he allegedly met on online dating sites between July 2022 and January 2023. (Source: Montreal police handout) Montreal police released this photo of Samuel Moderie, 28, who is accused of sexually assaulting five women he allegedly met on online dating sites between July 2022 and January 2023. (Source: Montreal police handout)
    Prosecutors are asking for a historic 25-year prison sentence for a Montreal area man who pleaded guilty to 24 sexual assault related charges.

    Samuel Moderie, who drugged and raped 13 women in 2022 and filmed the abuse, asked for a shorter 15-year prison term at his sentencing hearing Friday in Montreal.

    He did, however, agree with prosecutors that he should be labelled a long-term offender, which comes with a 10 years surveillance period after release.

    Moderie will be back in court to receive his sentence on Jan. 22.

