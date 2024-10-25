Crown wants 25-year prison sentence for Montreal-area man who raped women, filmed abuse

Prosecutors are asking for a historic 25-year prison sentence for a Montreal area man who pleaded guilty to 24 sexual assault related charges.

Samuel Moderie, who drugged and raped 13 women in 2022 and filmed the abuse, asked for a shorter 15-year prison term at his sentencing hearing Friday in Montreal.

He did, however, agree with prosecutors that he should be labelled a long-term offender, which comes with a 10 years surveillance period after release.

Moderie will be back in court to receive his sentence on Jan. 22.