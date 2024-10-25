MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man, woman dead after house fire west of Montreal: police

    A couple has died after a house fire in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que. on Oct. 25, 2024. (Scott Prouse, CTV News) A couple has died after a house fire in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que. on Oct. 25, 2024. (Scott Prouse, CTV News)
    Share

    A man and a woman are dead after a house fire west of the Island of Montreal.

    Quebec provincial police say that calls at 3:45 a.m. reported a house fire on Cossette Street in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.

    When emergency responders arrived on the scene, firefighters found the two people unconscious in the house.

    They were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirmed later in the morning that they had both died.

    Police would not confirm their ages or their relationship to one another.

    Fire technicians and investigators from the SQ’s major crimes unit are on site to analyze the scene and determine the causes and circumstances leading up to the fire.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News