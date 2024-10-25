Man, woman dead after house fire west of Montreal: police

A man and a woman are dead after a house fire west of the Island of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police say that calls at 3:45 a.m. reported a house fire on Cossette Street in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.

When emergency responders arrived on the scene, firefighters found the two people unconscious in the house.

They were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirmed later in the morning that they had both died.

Police would not confirm their ages or their relationship to one another.

Fire technicians and investigators from the SQ’s major crimes unit are on site to analyze the scene and determine the causes and circumstances leading up to the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.