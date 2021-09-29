MONTREAL -- On Thursday, Canadians will mark the first time the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will be recognized as a statutory holiday.

Though there will not be a statutory holiday in Quebec, some businesses and services will still be closed.

Federal government services like Service Canada, the Canada Post and banks will be closed.

Anyone who works for a federally regulated company that operates under the Canada Labour Code will receive a paid holiday. Federal public service workers in Quebec will also get Sept. 30 off work.

Private companies and organizations that are not federally regulated can also decide to give employees the day off, which means some other businesses may be closed on Thursday.

Provincial service outlets like the SAAQ will remain open on regular hours. Grocery stores will also be open and SAQ hours will not change.

No changes to transit schedules in the Montreal region have been announced, nor are there any changes to Montreal municipal services like waste collection, libraries and community centres.

Schools, CEGEPs and universities will remain open on Thursday, and some universities, like McGill and Concordia, will hold special programming.



- With files from CTV News Toronto's Sean Davidson

