Montreal investigating separate stabbings

Montreal police were called to investigate two stabbings early Wednesday evening in Rosemont-La-Petite Patrie and Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

Police were first called to an incident near the intersection of Côte-des-Neiges Street and Appleton Avenue after police say they received several 911 calls at around 5 p.m. for a person injured by a sharp object.

When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old man with an upper-body injury. He was conscious when he was sent to hospital. There was no update on his condition, police said.

A 62-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and was brought in for questioning. According to preliminary information gathered by police, there was a conflict between the man and the woman before he was assaulted with a weapon.

The suspect and the victim are known to each other. The investigation is ongoing.

Second stabbing in Rosemont-La-Petite Patrie

About an hour-and-a-half later, police received a 911 call about a man injured by a "sharp object" near the corner of d'Iberville and Jourdain streets. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with an upper-body injury. He was sent to hospital.

A 27-year-old man also showed up a police station in Rosemont-La-Petite Patrie with an upper-body injury that police said was due to physical force. He was sent to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police believe that both men know each other and that the conflict happened inside an apartment building on Place Basile Patenaude.

The investigation is ongoing.