The Montreal Symphony Orchestra is hosting 500 artists in a Classical Spree.

The musical marathon begins Friday in a three-day rainbow of shows – from solo tuba, to Middle Eastern music, to Latin-inspired romantic music, and even some Hungarian dances and folklore.

The goal is to get people who’ve never explored classical music to try out a few concerts for size.

Free and inexpensive concerts await!

