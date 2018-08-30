Featured Video
What's On: The MSO's Classical Spree is a rainbow of shows
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, August 30, 2018 7:52PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 30, 2018 7:53PM EDT
The Montreal Symphony Orchestra is hosting 500 artists in a Classical Spree.
The musical marathon begins Friday in a three-day rainbow of shows – from solo tuba, to Middle Eastern music, to Latin-inspired romantic music, and even some Hungarian dances and folklore.
The goal is to get people who’ve never explored classical music to try out a few concerts for size.
Free and inexpensive concerts await!
Watch the video for more details.
