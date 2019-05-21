

CTV Montreal





It’s an immersive art installation by day and a night club after dark – get a peek at the new PY1 pyramid at the Clock Tower Pier in Old Montreal.

The audience is enveloped with lights and sound in the hour-long show called ‘Through the Echoes,’ exploring human civilization and our place in the multiverse.

The venue – which features 32 laser projectors, 286 kinetic set pieces in a space 81 feet high – was envisioned by Guy Laliberte, who says PY1 is future-ready; the technology will be expanded at intervals.

PY1 opens June 1 and will stay in Montreal for four months before moving to Miami and New York City.



Watch the video above for a taste of the PY1 experience.