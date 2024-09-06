Legault confirms his attendance at the Francophonie Summit in France in October

MONTREAL
    Quebec Premier François Legault will be travelling to France in October to take part in the Francophonie Summit. This photo of Legault was taken in Montreal on 20 August 2024. (The Canadian Press/Ryan Remiorz)
    Premier François Legault will be travelling to France next month, his office announced on Friday.

    The premier will take part in a bilateral mission from Oct. 1 to 3, followed by the 19th Francophonie Summit on Oct. 4 and 5 in Paris.

    The theme of this year's Francophonie Summit, which brings together the members of the International Organization of the Francophonie (OIF), is ‘creating, innovating and undertaking in French'.

    "As a full member, Quebec will seize the opportunity to highlight its priorities. With the aim of promoting the French language, it will focus in particular on key areas such as the discoverability of French-language content online, the economy, innovation and youth," the premier's office said in a press release.

    Legault will be accompanied by Martine Biron, minister for International Relations and La Francophonie and minister responsible for the Status of Women.

    "Prior to the Francophonie Summit, the premier will take advantage of the opportunity to exchange views with key figures from the economic world, with the main objective of continuing to increase trade and consolidate ties between Quebec and French businesses, in the wake of the 21st Alternate Meeting of the Premiers of Quebec and France," said the premier's office.  

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 6 day, 2024.

