Quebec federal prison near Montreal to house high-risk immigration detainees
The Canadian Border Service Agency (CBSA) says it will start temporarily utilizing the Regional Reception Centre, a federal prison located in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, Que., to house a small number of high-risk immigration detainees.
According to CBSA, the agreement, which is currently being developed with Correctional Service Canada (CSC), follows legislative changes enacted in June and allows the temporary use – until June 2029 – of federal correctional facilities for the purpose of high-risk immigration detention.
In a press release, the CBSA said the location in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, located 40 km north of Montreal, would only be used to detain adult males who present a significant risk to public safety.
High-risk detainees are individuals who have prior convictions or outstanding charges for violent crimes such as assault with a weapon and attempted murder, among others.
This temporary immigration holding centre will be managed by the CBSA, independently of the CSC.
“The space being explored is separate from any federal inmates and will have approximately 25 beds. Both organizations will work together, in consultation with employees and stakeholders, to develop a formal agreement before the site can be operational for the CBSA in 2025.”
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pakistani citizen arrested in Canada, charged with plotting terrorist attack in New York
A Pakistani citizen who resided in Canada has been charged with plotting a terrorist attack at a Jewish centre in New York City.
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick dies after collapsing outside Winnipeg courthouse
The Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs has died after collapsing outside of the Manitoba courthouse Friday afternoon, according to multiple sources.
Woman who was denied a liver transplant, after review highlighted alcohol use, has died
Questions are being raised about the case of a 36-year-old Ontario woman who died of liver failure after she was rejected for a life-saving liver transplant after a medical review highlighted her prior alcohol use.
Montreal man given $664 fine for tying dog to parking meter while grabbing a croissant
A Montreal man who tied his dog to a parking meter while he entered a bakery is now facing a hefty fine for breaking a law he had no idea existed.
Teen girl charged with attempted murder after student set on fire at Saskatoon high school
A 14-year-old girl faces an attempted murder charge after a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire at a Saskatoon high school Thursday.
Molson Coors ends diversity, equity and inclusion policies, moves to 'broader view'
Brewing company Molson Coors says it is dropping its diversity, equity and inclusion policies and taking a 'broader view' in which all employees know they are welcome.
Selena Gomez is a billionaire
Selena Gomez can now add becoming a billionaire to her long list of achievements.
A man was charged with killing 81 animals in a three-hour shooting rampage
A man suspected of going on a three-hour shooting rampage in Northern California and killing 81 animals, including miniature horses, goats and chickens, pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty and other charges.
Canada Post proposes 25-cent price hike for stamps in 2025
Canada Post is proposing an increase to regulated postage rates next year, bringing the price of most stamps up by 25 cents to $1.24.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Marineland owner Marie Holer dies, park says 'succession plan' in place
Marineland's owner, Marie Holer, has died.
-
Pakistani citizen arrested in Canada, charged with plotting terrorist attack in New York
A Pakistani citizen who resided in Canada has been charged with plotting a terrorist attack at a Jewish centre in New York City.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for woman in fatal Toronto shooting
A 36-year-old woman is wanted for first-degree murder following a shooting near an after-hours club in Toronto earlier this month.
Ottawa
-
Frustration for some federal public servants and executives mandated back to the office
Starting Monday, federal employees will be required to be in the office three days a week, instead of the current two, and that means another day dealing with a commute that some say has gotten worse.
-
Ottawa mother with son living with autism denied thousands of dollars in claims
An Ottawa mother says it’s been a nightmare dealing with her insurance company after she was denied tens of thousands of dollars worth of claims for her autistic son’s therapies.
-
Delayed Stittsville high school slated to open Sept. 17
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board told families in a note Friday that Maplewood Secondary School should be ready to accept students starting Tuesday, Sept. 17, barring any unforeseen complications.
Atlantic
-
Man believed to be 'armed and dangerous' arrested after day-long search in northern N.B.
A man who was the subject of an emergency alert in the Esgenoôpetitj (Burnt Church) First Nation area of New Brunswick has been arrested.
-
Here is where the most rain will fall in the Maritimes on Saturday
A low-pressure system containing moisture drawn up from the subtropical Atlantic will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the Maritimes Friday night and Saturday.
-
Sussex, N.B., man waits outside closed emergency room for ambulance
On Saturday, Grant Jordan suffered a life-threatening heart attack and waited outside the closed ER in Sussex, N.B., for an ambulance to drive him to Saint John.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
Northern Ontario
-
Pakistani citizen arrested in Canada, charged with plotting terrorist attack in New York
A Pakistani citizen who resided in Canada has been charged with plotting a terrorist attack at a Jewish centre in New York City.
-
Sudbury OPP officer pleads guilty to stealing evidence during moose hunt investigation
A veteran staff sergeant with the Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury has been sentenced for stealing two items from a First Nations man and hiding what he did while his fellow officers searched for them.
-
Average of one impaired-related charge per day in Sudbury
Greater Sudbury Police Service say nine drivers were charged with impaired-related offences over the Labour Day long weekend.
London
-
Why London might stop adding names to its urgent waitlist for Rent-Geared-To-Income Housing
A five-year waitlist and ongoing livability challenges at Rent-Geared-To-Income (RGI) Housing in the London-Middlesex region might prompt changes to how prospective tenants are prioritized when units become available.
-
Grand Bend dog recovering after overdosing on drugs at local park
You wouldn't know it by looking at her today, but Izzy, a high-energy three-year-old golden doodle, was on death's door less than two weeks ago.
-
Fuel truck rollover east of Goderich
Crews were called in after a fuel truck rolled over Friday near Goderich.
Kitchener
-
Video shows physical interaction involving a police officer in Hanover, Ont.
Hanover’s police chief is responding to community concerns about a recent arrest at a Hanover school.
-
Waterloo, Ont. tech company blacklisted by U.S. Commerce Department over surveillance, spyware allegations
A Waterloo, Ont. tech company is in hot water for allegedly providing technology that can be used for mass surveillance and censorship.
-
Ontario's first domestic case of human rabies since 1967 confirmed in Brant County
An Ontario resident remains in hospital after testing positive for rabies.
Windsor
-
SIU investigating fatal officer-involved shooting on Goyeau Street
Investigators with the Special Investigations Unit have been called to the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting in Windsor.
-
'Taco Bear' gets new name while recovering after 10-hour trip to Windsor, Ont.
An injured black bear cub that survived a 10-hour drive to southwestern Ontario while being fed Taco Bell has been renamed "Windsor" following its new found connection to the Rose City.
-
Gordie Howe Bridge immortalized through art
Peter Solly, owner of McDonald’s Automotive Supercentre on Eugenie Street East, has added to his collection of sculptures with his latest creation, a replica of the Gordie Howe Bridge.
Barrie
-
Barrie police investigate collision involving pedestrian and 2 motorcycles
Police in Barrie are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian and two motorcycles on Thursday night.
-
Driver flees after hitting tow truck operator in Springwater: OPP
Provincial police are hoping to identify the driver of an SUV that allegedly struck a tow truck operator as he worked on the side of the road in Springwater Township and took off.
-
Vulnerable group camping in Barrie park in limbo as City’s eviction deadline passes
Tensions remain high on Friday at a park in Barrie after the City issued a three-day eviction to a group of people using the area as a campground earlier this week.
Vancouver
-
Family of homicide victim Tori Dunn rallies outside Surrey courthouse
Family and friends of a woman stabbed to death in her Surrey home in June gathered outside Surrey Provincial Court as the man accused of killing her made an appearance by video inside.
-
Family questions if BC Cancer could have saved Surrey man who went to China for experimental treatment
Just days before Christmas 2023, Lusion Dalpadado was told he was going to die. The 23-year-old from Surrey had been battling a rare form of leukemia, and had briefly gone into remission after a stem cell transplant. But the cancer returned, and doctors told him there were no treatment options left in B.C.
-
B.C. senior responds to vandalism with creative kindness
Roger Barker was looking forward to exchanging a book at one of the Little Free Libraries that had been erected in his neighbourhood, until he found it vandalized.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. senior responds to vandalism with creative kindness
Roger Barker was looking forward to exchanging a book at one of the Little Free Libraries that had been erected in his neighbourhood, until he found it vandalized.
-
Major crime unit called for suspicious death in Lake Cowichan, B.C.
Major crime investigators on Vancouver Island have been deployed to assist in a suspected homicide case.
-
Victim of Vancouver stranger attacks had surgery to reattach severed hand: police
The surviving victim of a pair of stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday has undergone surgery to reattach his hand after it was severed in the assault, according to police.
Winnipeg
-
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick dies after collapsing outside Winnipeg courthouse
The Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs has died after collapsing outside of the Manitoba courthouse Friday afternoon, according to multiple sources.
-
Manitoba jail guard acquitted of all charges in death of Indigenous inmate
A Manitoba judge acquitted a provincial corrections officer of all charges in the death of an Indigenous inmate following a violent stand-off in the jail more than three years ago.
-
Deteriorating former housing complex slated for demolition
A former low-income housing complex that’s been an eyesore in downtown Winnipeg for years is going to be torn down.
Calgary
-
Calgary mayor meets with province over Green Line, Feds 'surprised' by funding changes
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek met with representatives from the Alberta government Friday, just days after councillors voted to start the process to 'wind down' the $6.2 billion Green Line and transfer the cost and risk to the provincial government.
-
Concerns raised over support backlog for children with disabilities
Families and advocates of children with disabilities are concerned about backlogs in the system leaving some without support.
-
'We are not going to stop looking for you': Alberta murder suspect still at large
Alberta RCMP are continuing their search for Elijah Strawberry, wanted in the death of a Rocky View County worker in early August.
Edmonton
-
Charges laid after motorcyclist posts video of dangerous driving on social media
A motorcyclist is facing multiple charges of driving dangerously after he posted social media videos of himself breaking the law.
-
Edmonton zoning changes pit lot owner against city over property value
A homeowner in a southside neighbourhood says his property is about to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars in value because of the City of Edmonton.
-
'We're going to be an economic powerhouse': River Cree breaks ground on $200M expansion
The River Cree Resort and Casino is planning to nearly double its size.
Regina
-
Regina police officers injured after apparent impaired driver collides with vehicle during traffic stop
Two Regina police officers were hurt early Friday morning when a vehicle being driven by an apparent impaired driver rear-ended their patrol unit during a traffic stop.
-
What winter in Sask. and rest of prairies could look like this year
The start of September marked meteorological fall and Sept. 22 at 6:43 a.m. will mark the 2024 fall equinox. That has winter on the minds of many even though hot weather is still in the forecast.
-
Labour Day Classic 50/50 highest in Roughriders regular season history
The recent Labour Day Classic 50/50 draw saw a record amount in Saskatchewan Roughriders regular season history.
Saskatoon
-
Teen girl charged with attempted murder after student set on fire at Saskatoon high school
A 14-year-old girl faces an attempted murder charge after a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire at a Saskatoon high school Thursday.
-
Sask. dog owner says residents of Allan ran him out of town
The owner of a pack of dogs that drew the ire of residents of Allan, Sask. says he was run out of town after his neighbours grew fearful of his beloved pets.
-
Saskatoon’s newest emergency shelter will likely be downtown
A former Saskatchewan Transportation Company building located at 210 Pacific Avenue has been identified as a potential temporary site for an enhanced emergency shelter.