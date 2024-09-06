Quebec federal prison near Montreal to house high-risk immigration detainees

The Canadian Border Service Agency (CBSA) says it will start temporarily utilizing the Regional Reception Centre, a federal prison located in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, Que., to house a small number of high-risk immigration detainees.

According to CBSA, the agreement, which is currently being developed with Correctional Service Canada (CSC), follows legislative changes enacted in June and allows the temporary use – until June 2029 – of federal correctional facilities for the purpose of high-risk immigration detention.

In a press release, the CBSA said the location in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, located 40 km north of Montreal, would only be used to detain adult males who present a significant risk to public safety.

High-risk detainees are individuals who have prior convictions or outstanding charges for violent crimes such as assault with a weapon and attempted murder, among others.

This temporary immigration holding centre will be managed by the CBSA, independently of the CSC.

“The space being explored is separate from any federal inmates and will have approximately 25 beds. Both organizations will work together, in consultation with employees and stakeholders, to develop a formal agreement before the site can be operational for the CBSA in 2025.”