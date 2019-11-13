MONTREAL - Gregory Kelly, the MNA for the West Island riding of Jacques-Cartier, on Wednesday became the 10th Liberal MNA to formally endorse the leadership campaign of fellow MNA Dominique Anglade.

Anglade, who represents the Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne riding in Montreal, is the first and so far only MNA to announce a run for the Liberal leadership. She is looking to become the first woman elected leader of the Quebec Liberal Party.

Kelley's endorsement comes just a day after Alexandre Cusson, the mayor of Drummondville, announced his resignation as president of the Union of Quebec Municipalities, sparking rumours that he too might join the Liberal leadership race.

Cusson on Tuesday confirmed he was thinking about running, but has yet to make a decision.

Anglade said the timing of Kelley's endorsement so soon after Cusson's resignation was purely a coincidence and had been planned before the news of Cusson's possible candidacy broke a day earlier.

Liberal MNA Gaetan Barrette, the former health minister of Quebec, said Wednesday morning he too is considering a run.

The Liberal leadership contest officially kicks off at the end of November at the party's annual general council meeting.

- With reporting from Amanda Kline of CTV News Montreal