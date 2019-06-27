

CTV Montreal Staff





Dominique Anglade has become the first person to enter the Quebec Liberal Party leadership race.

The MNA for the Montreal riding of St-Henri-Ste-Anne launched her campaign Thursday morning in Shawinigan, surrounded by supporters including MNAs Helene David, Carlos Leitao and David Birnbaum.

The 45 year-old former economy minister said she wants to make party members proud to be Liberals again.

It has long been speculated the Anglade would seek to succeed Philippe Couillard, who resigned following the party's worst electoral defeat ever in October 2018.

If she is elected by the Liberal membership in May 2020, she would become the first woman to lead the PLQ in its 150-year history.

Pontiac MNA Andre Fortin and House leader Sebastien Proulx have both said they will not run.

Former health minister Gaetan Barrette said he is continuing to reflect on the idea of running. Other Liberal MNAs have also shown interest in the position, including Marwah Rizqy (Saint-Laurent) and Marie Montpetit (Maurice-Richard).



- With files from La presse canadienne