MONTREAL -- It will be another weekend of work for the Louis-Hippolyte-Lafontaine tunnel, Mercier Bridge and Saint-Pierre Interchange.

Motorists may want to plan their trips accordingly to avoid these areas.

HIGHWAY 25/ LOUIS-H.-LAFONTAINE TUNNEL

Southbound

From Saturday at 12:30 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

  • Between Montreal and Longueuil, Highway 25 South between the Montreal exit (4) and Route-132, including the Louis-Hippolyte-Lafontaine tunnel.

Highway 25 closures Nov. 5 to 8, 2021

As a result, the following are default closures as of 11:30 p.m. on Friday:

In Montreal

  • The Sherbrooke Street entrance.
  • The Souligny Avenue entrance.
  • The entrance to Tellier and des Futailles streets.

La Fontaine Tunnel closures Nov. 5 to 8HONORÉ-MERCIER BRIDGE

From Saturday at 2 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

  • The Kahnawake-bound portion of the Honoré-Mercier Bridge. One lane will be open in each direction on the Montreal-bound side.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

  • The Airlie Street entrance for Route-138 West, including bus lane.

Mercier Bridge closures Nov. 6 to 8

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

  • The Highway 20 East ramp (exit 63) to Route-138 west / Honoré-Mercier Bridge.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

  • The 1st Avenue / Montreal-Toronto Boulevard entrance for Route-138 West.

Starting at 11 p.m., the following alterations will be in effect:

  • One of three lanes will be closed on Highway 20 east between the 1st Avenue exit (62) and the interchange.
  • One of two lanes will be closed on the Highway 20 West ramp (exit 63) to Route-138 West.

Saint-Pierre Interchange closures Nov. 5 to 8HIGHWAY-20 / HIGHWAY-30 INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 9:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

  • In Boucherville, the Highway 20 West service road in the interchange at the Highway 30 East exit (98-E).

As a result, the following are default closures:

  • The Highway 20 West ramp to Highway 30 West.
  • The Highway 30 East ramp to Highway 20 West.

HIGHWAY 30

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., in Longueuil, one lane will be open in each direction on Highway 30 between Route-112 (Cousineau Boulevard) and Kimber / Maricourt Boulevard (km 71.5).

As a result, the following is a default closure as of 8 p.m.:

  • The Cousineau Boulevard entrance to Highway 30 West.

TO BE EXPECTED

  • In Brossard, at the beginning of the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge northbound / Montreal, two of three lanes will be closed on Saturday from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • In Boucherville and Sainte-Julie, one of three lanes will be closed on Highway 20 east (Jean-Lesage) between the Highway 30 interchange and exit 102 (Sainte-Julie, Saint-Amable, chemin du Fer-à-Cheval), from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

All work may be cancelled due to weather. For detours and more information, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page. 