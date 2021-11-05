MONTREAL -- It will be another weekend of work for the Louis-Hippolyte-Lafontaine tunnel, Mercier Bridge and Saint-Pierre Interchange.

Motorists may want to plan their trips accordingly to avoid these areas.

HIGHWAY 25/ LOUIS-H.-LAFONTAINE TUNNEL

Southbound

From Saturday at 12:30 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

Between Montreal and Longueuil, Highway 25 South between the Montreal exit (4) and Route-132, including the Louis-Hippolyte-Lafontaine tunnel.

As a result, the following are default closures as of 11:30 p.m. on Friday:

In Montreal

The Sherbrooke Street entrance.

The Souligny Avenue entrance.

The entrance to Tellier and des Futailles streets.

HONORÉ-MERCIER BRIDGE

From Saturday at 2 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The Kahnawake-bound portion of the Honoré-Mercier Bridge. One lane will be open in each direction on the Montreal-bound side.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

The Airlie Street entrance for Route-138 West, including bus lane.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The Highway 20 East ramp (exit 63) to Route-138 west / Honoré-Mercier Bridge.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

The 1st Avenue / Montreal-Toronto Boulevard entrance for Route-138 West.

Starting at 11 p.m., the following alterations will be in effect:

One of three lanes will be closed on Highway 20 east between the 1st Avenue exit (62) and the interchange.

One of two lanes will be closed on the Highway 20 West ramp (exit 63) to Route-138 West.

HIGHWAY-20 / HIGHWAY-30 INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 9:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

In Boucherville, the Highway 20 West service road in the interchange at the Highway 30 East exit (98-E).

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Highway 20 West ramp to Highway 30 West.

The Highway 30 East ramp to Highway 20 West.

HIGHWAY 30

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., in Longueuil, one lane will be open in each direction on Highway 30 between Route-112 (Cousineau Boulevard) and Kimber / Maricourt Boulevard (km 71.5).

As a result, the following is a default closure as of 8 p.m.:

The Cousineau Boulevard entrance to Highway 30 West.

TO BE EXPECTED

In Brossard, at the beginning of the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge northbound / Montreal, two of three lanes will be closed on Saturday from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In Boucherville and Sainte-Julie, one of three lanes will be closed on Highway 20 east (Jean-Lesage) between the Highway 30 interchange and exit 102 (Sainte-Julie, Saint-Amable, chemin du Fer-à-Cheval), from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

All work may be cancelled due to weather. For detours and more information, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.