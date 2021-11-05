Advertisement
Weekend traffic: Tunnel, interchange and bridge work continues, expect delays
Closures on Highway 25 from Nov. 5 to 8, 2021.
Share:
MONTREAL -- It will be another weekend of work for the Louis-Hippolyte-Lafontaine tunnel, Mercier Bridge and Saint-Pierre Interchange.
Motorists may want to plan their trips accordingly to avoid these areas.
HIGHWAY 25/ LOUIS-H.-LAFONTAINE TUNNEL
Southbound
From Saturday at 12:30 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:
- Between Montreal and Longueuil, Highway 25 South between the Montreal exit (4) and Route-132, including the Louis-Hippolyte-Lafontaine tunnel.
As a result, the following are default closures as of 11:30 p.m. on Friday:
In Montreal
- The Sherbrooke Street entrance.
- The Souligny Avenue entrance.
- The entrance to Tellier and des Futailles streets.
HONORÉ-MERCIER BRIDGE
From Saturday at 2 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:
- The Kahnawake-bound portion of the Honoré-Mercier Bridge. One lane will be open in each direction on the Montreal-bound side.
As a result, the following is a default closure:
- The Airlie Street entrance for Route-138 West, including bus lane.
SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE
From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:
- The Highway 20 East ramp (exit 63) to Route-138 west / Honoré-Mercier Bridge.
As a result, the following is a default closure:
- The 1st Avenue / Montreal-Toronto Boulevard entrance for Route-138 West.
Starting at 11 p.m., the following alterations will be in effect:
- One of three lanes will be closed on Highway 20 east between the 1st Avenue exit (62) and the interchange.
- One of two lanes will be closed on the Highway 20 West ramp (exit 63) to Route-138 West.
HIGHWAY-20 / HIGHWAY-30 INTERCHANGE
From Friday at 9:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:
- In Boucherville, the Highway 20 West service road in the interchange at the Highway 30 East exit (98-E).
As a result, the following are default closures:
- The Highway 20 West ramp to Highway 30 West.
- The Highway 30 East ramp to Highway 20 West.
HIGHWAY 30
From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., in Longueuil, one lane will be open in each direction on Highway 30 between Route-112 (Cousineau Boulevard) and Kimber / Maricourt Boulevard (km 71.5).
As a result, the following is a default closure as of 8 p.m.:
- The Cousineau Boulevard entrance to Highway 30 West.
TO BE EXPECTED
- In Brossard, at the beginning of the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge northbound / Montreal, two of three lanes will be closed on Saturday from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- In Boucherville and Sainte-Julie, one of three lanes will be closed on Highway 20 east (Jean-Lesage) between the Highway 30 interchange and exit 102 (Sainte-Julie, Saint-Amable, chemin du Fer-à-Cheval), from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
All work may be cancelled due to weather. For detours and more information, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.