    • Street racing, speeding in construction zones lead to over $15,000 in fines in 2-day period: Quebec police

    A Surete du Quebec officer using a laser speed detector. (Kevin Gallagher / CTV Montreal) A Surete du Quebec officer using a laser speed detector. (Kevin Gallagher / CTV Montreal)
    Quebec provincial police (SQ) officers handed out over $15,000 worth of fines in a two-day span to motorists clocked speeding excessively and street racing.

    Some of the speeders were nabbed in work zones, where authorities have urged caution multiple times.

    Fines are doubled in construction zones.

    Street racing

    On Thursday, SQ officers stopped a 20-year-old man from St. Eustache on Highway 13 North in Laval after he was clocked doing 190 km/h in the 100 km/h zone.

    He picked up a $1,676 ticket for excessive speeding as well as a $1,576 fine for "participating in a race," the SQ said in a news release.

    His license was suspended for a week, his vehicle was seized and he could face criminal charges for dangerous driving.

    The next morning at around 1:15 a.m., SQ officers in Laval intercepted two Laval drivers, aged 20 and 35, for going more than 186 km/h on the same highway.

    The 20-year-old picked up a $1,976 fine for speeding in addition to the $1,576 street racing ticket, and the 35-year-old received a $1,676 fine and a street racing ticket as well.

    Street racing tickets also come with 12 demerit points on your licence, in addition to the licence suspension and vehicle seizure.

    Further north, two motorists were clocked travelling almost 200 km/h in St. Jerome on Highway 15 North.

    One vehicle was intercepted and the 18-year-old driver picked up an $1,826 tickets and a street racing ticket in addition to the points demerit, driver's license suspension and vehicle seizure.

    Construction zone speeding

    On Thursday at around 1:30 a.m., Laval SQ officers stopped a driver going 156 km/n on Highway 15 North in Mirabel in a construction zone where workers were present. The speed limit is 70 km/h.

    The 19-year-old man from Prevost picked up a $1,676 ticket and had his vehicle seized and driver's license suspended.

    Just after midnight the next day, SQ officers intercepted a motorist going 140 km/h in the same work zone.

    A 24-year-old man from Blainville received an $864 ticket and also had his licence suspended and vehicle seized. 

