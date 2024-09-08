Oka residents preparing checkpoint operations to stop illegal dumping in Kanesatake

Residents in Oka, Que. are preparing to take matters into their own hands to try to prvent the illegal dumping of contaminated material in the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kanesatake.

On Sunday, a simulated roadside checkpoint was set up as a training exercise to teach resident activists how to stop heavy trucks.

"We were talking about 200 or 300 trucks a day in April, coming here in Oka to dump, toxic materials in the lake," said Oka/Kanesatake Reconcili-Action activist Julie Trembley-Cloutier.

About 1 million people rely on the Lake of Two Mountains for clean drinking water, and many in the region are concerned that after decades of illegal dumping, contaminants may be seeping into the water supply.

"We need more tests about the underground water in the area here because there are so many years there's contamination on the ground," said Eau Secour executive director Rebecca Petrin.

Last week, Quebec announced an action plan that includes fines of up to $6 million for companies caught dumping toxic waste, but those in the area say that until they see a real change, they're preparing to take matters into their own hands.

"We want the proper rules and the laws that are in the books to be applied and enforced by our own government," said non-violent action trainer Philippe Duhamel. "So this is a last resort. We we we don't want to do this, but we'll we'll do it if we have to."

On Sunday, the activists got a crash course on Transport Ministry road signage and equipment and how to use them in a citizen roadside checkpoint.

They are putting pressure on Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel to act.

"We want to show Mr. Bonnardel that if he doesn't do his job, we will do it and we will do it in a very professional manner, and a very secure manner," said Trembley-Cloutier.

Organizers say the plan is to pull heavy vehicles on Route 344 over to the side of the road, inspect their manifest and take a soil sample for testing.

They are preparing for various scenarios, such as angry drivers, hostile drivers and police interventions.

"We want to do this so that it's safe," said Duhamel. "The people that will be doing these actions are very courageous because we know that organized crime is behind some of these operations, and we want to make sure that we do everything we can to avoid violence."

The possibility of violence is why Oka Mayor Pascal Quevillon has condemned direct citizen action and is instead calling for calm.

Organizers say that they don't have any real checkpoints planned, but they will watch the government's response over the coming weeks and decide whether further action is necessary.