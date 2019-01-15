Featured Video
Weather alerts issued for Montreal, Laval, and southern Quebec
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, January 15, 2019 9:33PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 17, 2019 8:23AM EST
Environment Canada is warning that this week's deep freeze could be followed by the largest snowstorm of the season.
CTV weather specialist Lori Graham said computer models are now showing the potential for about 15-20 centimetres to fall beginning early Sunday morning. Earlier models had shown as much as 30 cms.
“There’s still some uncertainty as to the exact track of this storm system, but it has the potential to bring heavy accumulating snow into our region for the weekend,” said Graham.
The storm is predicted to hit New England on Sunday before moving into Quebec and Atlantic Canada on Monday. It will bring heavy snowfall and strong winds.
Meanwhile the temperatures are going to be well below average for most of the next week.
It will be bitterly cold on Thursday with a daytime high of -14C, below the normal average of -6C.
Temperatures will approach the average on Friday before dropping steeply again Friday evening.
Fortunately the winds have died down in #Montreal but bundle up it's freezzzzing out there!— Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) January 17, 2019
(Notice the difference the wind is making in #Quebec City)#cold @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/K2hnjL9aiW
