Montreal man killed in Israel after Hamas attacks
A Montreal man who was killed in the attacks led by Hamas militants last weekend in Israel is being hailed as a hero by his grieving family and his community.
Alexandre Look's family has confirmed the 33-year-old was among the hundreds of people who were killed during a raid at an electronic music festival, in a rural area near the Gaza-Israel border, as part of the massive, unprecedented attacks.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our son Alexandre Look," Alain Look, his father, wrote on Facebook. "He left us today in Israel following a terrorist attack."
"Like a true warrior, he left like a hero, wanting to protect the people he was with," Look wrote.
Look's parents were members of the Chabad of Westmount on the Island of Montreal. The centre's program director, Devorah Shanowitz, told CTV News that Look called his parents in the middle of the attack before the connection was lost.
"There were many kids there partying away and there was a pre-meditated terrorist attack on them specifically and they killed a lot of kids, took others hostage," Shanowitz said.
"Then it turned out that some kids were trying to hide in some kind of shelter and the terrorists were trying to break down their wall or door and [Look] stood in front to prevent them from coming in and he saved the lives of several people."
Alexandre Look, right, with his friend Josiah Borchers. (Source: Facebook)
Thousands of people attended the Tribe of Nova festival for an all-night outdoor dance party as they marked the Jewish holiday of Sukkot but the event turned into chaos as gunfire sent festivalgoers running for their lives. An estimated 260 bodies were found at the site in the aftermath of the broader assault on the Israeli territory.
'WE WILL NEVER FORGET YOU'
Look's father described his son as "a force of nature, with a unique charisma and unparalleled generosity."
"The world will never be the same without you. Goodbye my son, I love you and watch over us from above. We will never forget you..."
Josiah Borchers met Look six years ago in Caob San Lucas, Mexico, and had been friends ever since.
"Alex was one in a million, one of the brightest personalities that I've ever met. Just a charismatic, outgoing, witty personality. Alex could light up any room that he went into," he told CTV News.
This image from video provided by South First Responders shows charred and damaged cars along a desert road after an attack by Hamas militants at the Tribe of Nova Trance music festival near Kibbutz Re'im in southern Israel, Oct. 7, 2023. (South First Responders via AP)
Borchers recently hung out with Look almost daily in Tel Aviv for a month and was devastated to get a phone call with the news that he was killed. He said it was hard to hear that he had reached his father by phone before his tragic death.
"It's hard for any father to lose his son but I'm happy the family got to be the last one to hear his voice," Borchers said.
In a post on Facebook, The Chabad of Westmount wrote about the loss for the community.
"Our dear and treasured friends and members of our community, Alain and Raquel Look, lost their son, Alex. Alex was visiting Israel and died in one of the terrorist attacks as he heroically and selflessly saved others while fending off the attackers," the post read.
Asher Jacobson, a rabbi at The Chevra Synagogue in Montreal, told CTV News that Look's death "hits home" for the entire Jewish community.
"We all relate to that and I can only say to his parents our deepest condolences and the community will be here to help them and strengthen them in the coming weeks and years," he said in an interview on Monday.
He said the Jewish community is pulling together to support each other in light of the hundreds of people who have been killed in the attacks and those who are still unaccounted for.
"We're in deep grieving. We're numb. We're in shock. It's grave, it's unexpected, it's painful. I think almost everybody in Israel and around the world knows someone that's been affected by this," he said.
'BELOVED SON, BROTHER AND FRIEND'
In his obituary, Look is remembered as a "remarkable individual who touched the lives of all who knew him."
Memorialized as a "beloved figure" of Montreal's Côte Saint-Luc community, Look's obituary states, "Many of us have known him since he was a young boy... His smile could light up a room, and his kind-hearted nature made him a friend to everyone he met."
The community calls his death a tragic loss that has left many heartbroken.
"The pain of his loss will be felt most acutely by his family, who knew him best and loved him unconditionally," the obituary notes, adding that he will be remembered as a "beloved son, brother and friend to his loved ones."
Quebec Premier François Legault expressed his sympathies with Look's family in a post on social media on Monday.
"My thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Quebecer Alexandre Look, who lost his life in one of the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel," Legault wrote.
"I am saddened by the dramatic circumstances of his death, at the age of 33."
On Tuesday, the flag on the National Assembly building in Quebec City will fly at half-mast "in memory of the civilian victims of the Hamas terrorist group's offensive in Israel," Legault announced.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante also announced flags would be lowered in honour of Look.
Meanwhile, an emergency fund has been set up to assist the Look family in their time of need.
Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly confirmed on Monday that one Canadian has died and three are still missing since the attacks.
"My thoughts and my heart is with those who are affected by this multi-front terrorist attack against the Israeli people," she said told CTV's Power Play.
With files from CTV's Luca Caruso-Moro and Jill Macyshon
