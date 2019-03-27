

CTV Montreal





A major water main break next to the Bell Centre downtown caused quite a mess Wednesday morning.

The break happened St-Antoine St. between Peel St. and de la Montagne resulting in a geyser and a river of water that flowed down streets and into the foundation of a nearby condo building under construction.

Firefighters and city crews worked to seal off the break and public works crews spread abrasives in the area.

The water accumulation also led to the closure of the de la Montagne north from the Ville-Marie east shortly before 6 a.m.

The cause of the rupture of the pipe is not yet known.