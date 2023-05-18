'Watch out': Alouettes' Stanback ready to showcase talents after last year's injury
Montreal Alouettes running back William Stanback lost 10 pounds over the off-season, but he hasn't lost any confidence.
Coming off a 2021 season where he led the CFL with 1,176 rushing yards over 12 games and won the East Division's outstanding player award, Stanback's hopes of building on that campaign were quickly cut short by injury in 2022 -- something he's eager to make up for in 2023.
"I'm really excited, I just want to be able to showcase my talents again," said the 28-year-old from Hempstead, N.Y. "I want to prove to everybody that this little ankle injury that I had is behind me, and that I'm back to how I used to be.
"The goal this year is to win the East … win the East and sit at home and wait to see who we going to play because I know for a fact this team can go all the way and go to the Grey Cup and win it."
Feeling lighter, at about "230 (pounds) right now," Stanback says he plans to keep dropping weight during training camp to become faster and elevate his game this season.
Alouettes head coach Jason Maas says Stanback's decision to get his weight down was unprompted by the coaching staff.
"The first time I talked to William, one of the first things he said is 'I'm going to get myself in shape, best shape I've been' and that was music to my ears," said Maas. "When I hear that he's back into shape that he feels most confident, well watch out. That's all I can say."
Stanback broke his ankle on just his third carry in last season's opener against the Calgary Stampeders and missed the following 13 games.
Once back four months later, he wasn't quite his dominant self, totalling 142 yards on 31 carries in the final four games of the season. Montreal made it to the East final against the eventual Grey Cup-champion Toronto Argonauts, where Stanback showed progress by running for a season-high 84 yards in the loss.
Stanback says the road to recovery took its toll, both physically and mentally.
"I just felt like I was kind of by myself because at the time I didn't have my wife and kids up in Montreal," said Stanback. "It was just kind of hard just being by myself. … I promise you, being hurt like that, in the cast, sitting at home watching your guys go to war every weekend sucks, you know?
"I really tried my hardest to get back for the playoffs, even though I wasn't 100 per cent."
What followed was an off-season of rigorous training.
Stanback stayed in Montreal to work out with strength and conditioning coach Pierre-Olivier Breault at the Olympic Stadium "every day" from January until training camp, motivated by how quickly he feels people forgot about him.
"I really just locked in and zoned in on me just making sure I get back, because I had the thought in my head that some people forgot about me in this league," said Stanback. "I believe some analysts and commentators, they're a little skeptical of my play and how I'm going to come back.
"But I know how I'm going to come back, and this team knows how I'm coming this year."
Stanback should have lots of opportunities to prove any doubters wrong under Maas's offence, which is expected to have a lot of focus on the running game.
And as much as Stanback has expectations for himself, so does the coach.
"I expect great things," said Maas. "He's a tremendous (running) back, and even at heavier weights he's proven he can carry the rock and do his job, but obviously a lean, mean version of him is probably even better.
"We've told him what the offence should look like with him back there and I think he's excited about that opportunity, we're excited about him."
Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia echoed those sentiments, adding that all he needs to see is a healthy Stanback because he knows what the running back is capable of doing.
"He's dialed in, he's focused, he's got a little bit of a chip on his shoulder due to the fact that last year unfortunately didn't work out the way he had planned," said Maciocia. "He's coming with a little bit of an attitude that this is going to be a good season for him and he's going to pick up where he left off a couple years ago."
Stanback's hoping to do just that, and even take it a step further than the pandemic-shortened 2021 season: "Give me 18 games, I might run for 2,000."
And now, with his family alongside him "from the beginning to the end," he can't wait to get started.
"Like I say man, I... oh man... words can't even describe the feeling that I have coming into this training camp, coming into the season."
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Liberal gun control bill instilling assault-style firearm definition passes House of Commons
The federal Liberal government's gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the House of Commons on Thursday. While the majority of MPs voted to see the bill pass into the Senate, two Liberal MPs who represent northern ridings sided with the Conservatives in voting against the legislation.
WestJet cancels 100-plus flights as pilot strike looms and customers scramble
WestJet cancelled more than 100 flights on Thursday after talks with the pilots' union hit a 'critical impasse,' throwing travel plans into turmoil for thousands of passengers ahead of the May long weekend.
Tiff Macklem stresses need for vigilance, points to household debt as key risk in Canada's financial system
The Bank of Canada highlighted early signs of financial stress among Canadian households as one of the key risks in the financial system. The unprecedented increase in interest rates has raised the costs for households, a vulnerability if a recession were to occur.
Ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
Ontario announces break up of Peel Region, cities to become independent by 2025
The Doug Ford government is breaking up the Region of Peel, paving the way for Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon to become independent cities by 2025.
While most real estate markets see monthly gains, here's where home prices are falling
While average home prices in most real estate markets have been rising since January, some cities are seeing costs drop, according to the latest data from the Canadian Real Estate Association. CTVNews.ca has put together a list of properties currently on sale in these markets and other major cities across Canada.
Prince Harry and Meghan's run from paparazzi is another episode in battle royale with the media
The latest chapter in the drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan's treatment by the tabloid media would likely only fuel Harry's fury at the media as well as his greatest fear that his wife could meet the same fate as his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash while being chased by paparazzi.
Here's why celebrities are interested in buying a Canadian hockey team
With a lot of interest in buying the Ottawa Senators, one expert explains why celebrities are involving themselves with bids to purchase the NHL team.
Summertime sadness: How to combat seasonal depression in the spring, summer months
As the weather begins to get warmer, some people experiencing a shift in mood triggering anxiety or depression could be experiencing seasonal affective disorder, explains one mental health expert.
Toronto
-
Ontario announces break up of Peel Region, cities to become independent by 2025
The Doug Ford government is breaking up the Region of Peel, paving the way for Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon to become independent cities by 2025.
-
Bird collides with roller coaster, explodes over Canada's Wonderland guests
A Canada's Wonderland guest is less than pleased following an unfortunate collision between the Leviathan roller coaster and a bird.
-
This is what Peel Region separating means for Mississauga, Brampton, and Caledon
The Ontario government will dissolve the Region of Peel by 2025. Here's what that means for Brampton and Mississauga.
Atlantic
-
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after stabbing in Saint John
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after police say he was stabbed in Saint John, N.B.
-
No charges in case of man who died when struck by bus at Halifax terminal
Halifax police have decided not to lay charges after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a city bus last fall at a busy terminal.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting: Government commits more money to mental health programs
The Nova Scotia government has announced more mental health resources for people who live in the three counties most affected by the mass shooting in April 2020 that killed 22 people.
London
-
Sarnia, Ont. hoping to be exempted from Bill 60, controversial new health care act
In what could become a first, the city of Sarnia is hoping to opt out of Bill 60, the province’s new health care act. That’s the new law that will allow some surgeries and other procedures to be performed at private health clinics under OHIP.
-
$25,000 in damages to 80 year old trees
Damage is estimated at $25,000 after significant damage was caused to a couple of 80-year-old maple trees in Mitchell.
-
Mixed bag of weather expected for Victoria Day long weekend
As Londoners prepare to flock away to the beach and their cottages for the first long weekend of the summer, it’ll be a mixed bag as far as the forecast goes, with sunshine, rain, and the chance of thunderstorms.
Northern Ontario
-
Public warned about 'Broken Phone Scam'
The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre has received reports of emergency text messages claiming to be from a loved one stating they dropped or damaged their cell and is using someone else's.
-
Extensive damage following fire at Timmins restaurant
A fire broke out at a popular Timmins restaurant Wednesday. Flames and smoke could be seen billowing out the top of the Swiss Chalet/Harvey's on Algonquin Boulevard East.
-
Northern Ontario First Nation sues province, feds, over land claim
An Ontario First Nation has filed a lawsuit against the province and the federal government alleging a large swath of its land was stolen.
Calgary
-
Ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
-
Johnson out of UCP caucus if elected after transgender students comments: Smith
If the United Conservative Party candidate who compared transgender students to feces in food is elected, she will not sit as a member of the party, Leader Danielle Smith says.
-
LIVE at 6
LIVE at 6 | Danielle Smith, Rachel Notley to face off in Alberta leaders debate Thursday
Thursday evening, the leaders of Alberta's two largest political parties will debate the most important topics heading into the May 29 election.
Kitchener
-
Local Muslim leaders address incident at Kitchener, Ont. DriveTest centre
The Coalition of Muslim Women of Kitchener-Waterloo (CMW) and the National Council of Canadian Muslims have called a news conference to address what police describe as a hate-motivated incident at a DriveTest centre in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Heavy machinery lift train cars back on track after derailment in North Dumfries
Crews are working to get train cars back on the track the day after a derailment in North Dumfries Township.
-
Seven charged following alleged Kitchener group assault
Seven people were arrested and charged Wednesday evening after police say they were involved in an assault in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
Langley getting new elementary school by 2025, Eby says
A new elementary school will be built in Langley, the provincial government announced Thursday.
-
WestJet strike: Here's how many Vancouver flights are affected so far
With negotiations between WestJet and its pilots' union still at what the airline calls a "critical impasse," flight cancellations began across the country Thursday.
-
3 arrested after Richmond stabbing
Two people were injured and three were arrested after a stabbing in Richmond Wednesday, according to authorities.
Edmonton
-
Ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
-
Johnson out of UCP caucus if elected after transgender students comments: Smith
If the United Conservative Party candidate who compared transgender students to feces in food is elected, she will not sit as a member of the party, Leader Danielle Smith says.
-
LIVE at 6
LIVE at 6 | Danielle Smith, Rachel Notley to face off in Alberta leaders debate Thursday
Thursday evening, the leaders of Alberta's two largest political parties will debate the most important topics heading into the May 29 election.
Windsor
-
Windsor officer penalized for $50 donation to Freedom Convoy movement
Windsor police Const. Michael Jason Brisco learned Thursday he must forfeit 80 hours as a penalty for being found guilty of one count of discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act (PSA).
-
Three children escape west Windsor house fire now deemed 'suspicious'
Windsor police say three children got out safely in a house fire that they are now investigating as “suspicious” on the west side.
-
Bargaining priorities determined for Detroit Three automakers negotiations
The Unifor Special Auto Council has determined the bargaining priorities as the union prepares for upcoming negotiations with the Detroit Three automakers - Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.
Regina
-
17-year-old May long weekend alcohol ban lifted for Sask. parks
The province has announced that alcohol will once again be allowed in Saskatchewan provincial parks over the May long weekend.
-
Here's a look at Sask.'s highway construction plan for 2023
Highway construction season officially started in Saskatchewan on Wednesday with the province unveiling its list of projects for the summer months.
-
Trial for Riders' Jake Dolegala charged with impaired driving set to begin
A trial for Saskatchewan Roughriders’ quarterback Jake Dolegala is scheduled to begin on Thursday in Regina Provincial Court.
Ottawa
-
'The ultimate sacrifice:' Thousands gather to remember fallen OPP officer
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Eric Mueller was a gentle giant, beloved mentor and exemplary police officer, those who know him said at his funeral. But above all, he was a dedicated and loving family man.
-
WestJet cancels some flights out of Ottawa as pilot strike looms
WestJet has cancelled six flights out of the Ottawa International Airport ahead of a possible strike by 1,800 pilots on Friday morning.
-
Gatineau, Que. home for sale after decade long legal fight
The Gatineau, Que. home at the centre of a 10-year legal fight over its proximity to the road is now on the market for nearly $3.5 million.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. court sentences third person in death of Megan Gallagher
A third person has been sentenced for dumping Megan Gallagher's body in the South Saskatchewan River in 2020.
-
Sask. mother says school failed her after son's alleged sexual assault by 'bully'
A Saskatchewan mother felt she was left with no other choice but to pull her 11-year-old boy out of school following an alleged sexual assault by another student
-
With no water or equipment, Sask. man stares down wildfire and wins
A Saskatchewan man literally fought fire with fire in order to spare his cabin from an encroaching blaze.