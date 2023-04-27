Son of former well-loved Alouette raises money for ALS Quebec
Anthony Soles and William Stone-Barney are leaving Montreal on May 1 to summit renowned mountains while raising money for ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease.
“We really just want to spread awareness while doing stuff we love,” said Soles
The cause is personal for Soles, in 2021 his father lost a 16 year battle to ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease.
Michael Soles was a well-loved fullback with the Montreal Alouette’s in the 90’s.
Six days before he died, he sent his son an email about the importance of seeing the world while he still had the chance.
“There's a lot of memories I have of my dad obviously but I was very young, so there's a lot that I don’t really remember and its just really special to find things like that email to bring him back into my life a bit,” he told CTV News.
Soles said his father’s words provided a whole new outlook and inspiration to the bucket list trip. Over the next month the 21-year-old's plan to summit and ski renowned peaks in California, Oregon, Washington and Vancouver Island.
“We wanted to make sure it was something that kind of incentivized that fact that expressed our gratitude for the situations we've been in, while also raising awareness and funds for people that don't have that same privilege,” said Stone-Barney.
While they love to ski, each climb takes two to three days and the total vertical is over 25 thousand feet.
“So its going to be really challenging for sure and there are gonna be days when we wanna take a break and get a hotel and take a rest day and we might do that a couple times, but I think that having this charity behind us, and seeing the support that it has gotten already, is really going to push us to at least try to carry out our goals,” said Stone-Barney.
The university students are paying for the trip on their own, but they're receiving help from sponsors Beaconsfield Pizzeria Casa Rita, Canadian Tire, Instagram page pick6athletics and RPM Online.
As for their fundraising goal, its already been surpassed. Over $15,000 have been raised for ALS Quebec.
“The support has been unreal whether its just through donations. All my dad's old friends, all my friends. The whole community has been donating and it's just been fantastic,” said Soles.
Donations for the “Big Mountains, Bigger Cause” fundraiser can be made on the organizations website.
Soles says his father would “be very proud” that he’s using his abilities to raise awareness for the disease that took his life.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals' online streaming Bill C-11 passes Parliament
After years of political pushback and considerable parliamentary scrutiny, the federal Liberal government's Online Streaming Act known as Bill C-11 passed the Senate and has become law.
Treasury Board president looks for 'creative solutions' as PSAC escalates strike action
Striking federal public servants escalated actions on picket lines across the national capital region on Thursday, limiting access to federal buildings and temporarily disrupting traffic on an interprovincial bridge.
Clouds can spread antibiotic-resistant bacteria, Canadian-French study finds
The spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria poses a major threat to global health and food security as the use of antibiotics continue to grow. And now, a team of researchers from Quebec and France say bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes can even spread through the clouds.
One in three family members of those with serious mental illnesses experience stigma by association: study
Those who experience serious mental health issues often face stigma from society, but a new study has found that their close family members also bear the brunt of that stigma.
James Smith Cree Nation killer broke into homes covered in blood, bragged about murders: RCMP
RCMP have shared a timeline of a bloody rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation that left 11 dead and 17 injured.
A pizza and a set of teeth: Here are some of the stranger items left behind in Uber vehicles
Uber has revealed the most common items that Canadian riders left behind in Uber vehicles in 2023.
Lawyer says Prince Harry's words undermine phone hack case
An attorney for the publisher of The Sun tabloid used Prince Harry's own words Thursday to argue that his phone hacking lawsuit should be thrown out.
Pence testifies before election probe grand jury: AP source
Former U.S. vice president Mike Pence testified Thursday before a federal grand jury investigating efforts by then-president Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Two Canadian Armed Forces flights have left Sudan, carrying 118 evacuees
Military and foreign affairs officials said Thursday Canada expects to send additional planes to help evacuate people from Sudan in the coming days but the volatile situation on the ground is making planning difficult.
Toronto
-
RECAP
RECAP | Lightning force Game 6, beat Maple Leafs 4-2
So close, yet so far, is a phrase that nicely sums up the last five years of playoff hockey for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
-
Four men charged with murder of 24-year-old Toronto man who 'brightened every room'
Police have arrested four men and charged them with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Munawar Warsama — a young man being remembered by loved ones as someone who brightened every room and sought to better life for those around him.
-
Police investigating reports Ontario man ran website selling chemical used in recent U.K. suicides
Police are investigating reports that a Toronto area man has allegedly been selling a lethal, but legal, poison online reportedly used in a number of suicides, including the 2022 death of a 22-year-old university student overseas.
Atlantic
-
Cormorant contract: Search and rescue capabilities to be enhanced with DND funding
Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Thursday morning IMP Aerospace will lead the process to perform mid-life upgrades to the nation’s fleet of CH-149 Cormorant search and rescue helicopters.
-
Halifax begins planning its new response to public safety issues
Halifax is looking at transforming its police service and has hired a former deputy police chief to lead the charge.
-
Federal minister says strike hampering enforcement of baby eel fishery closure
The public service strike has made it difficult for Ottawa to enforce conservation rules for the highly contentious and lucrative baby eel fishery, according to MP Sean Fraser.
London
-
One hurt as SUV and motorcycle collide
One person was sent to hospital following a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in London, Ont.
-
Business owner reacts to break-in
The owner of Wrap Boss Spa missed several calls from police Monday morning, prior to the one that alerted her that something had happened to her business on Dundas Street.
-
County will fly Pride flag as Norwich, Ont. balks
While the township of Norwich, Ont. will not be flying the Progress flag for Pride Month in June, the broader county it sits in is taking the opposite stance.
Northern Ontario
-
Proposal to charge $700 trailer permit fee sparks anger in northern Ont. community
A plan to charge trailer owners as much as $700 a year led to what can only be described as a contentious town hall meeting in the township of Sables-Spanish Rivers.
-
Elliot Lake CAO relieved of his duties by council
There has been another abrupt departure at Elliot Lake city hall after the chief administrative officer was relieved of his duties Wednesday, but no reason has been given.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Bradford under investigation
Northbound traffic is slow moving along Highway 400 through Bradford Thursday afternoon as police attend to a multi-vehicle collision that sent a delivery truck rolling into the ditch.
Calgary
-
1 dead, 1 injured in crash along Deerfoot Trail
Police say a single vehicle rolled while on the ramp leading from northbound Deerfoot to eastbound Stoney Trail just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
-
Calgary councillors mum on further arena-deal details amid criticism of cost
Calgary Sports and Entertainment is fronting $356 million. The province is kicking in $330 million. The city, however, is putting up $537.3 million, and taxpayers here are not yet able to see exactly what they're about to buy.
-
Alberta premier poses for photo with protestors charged in Ottawa convoy
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is under fire for once again appearing to associate with people facing serious criminal charges.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Internal memos reveal wide-ranging impacts of WRDSB cyberattack
Nine months after a cyberattack at the Waterloo Regional District School Board (WRDSB), we’re learning more about what was impacted and how the breach was handled.
-
Protestors confront security and police outside Kitchener encampment
There were tense scenes at Kitchener’s Victoria Park Thursday as demonstrators gathered to object to the closure of Roos Island and efforts by the City of Kitchener to relocate people living in an encampment there.
-
New cycling app geared specifically for Waterloo Region, Guelph
A new map app that's geared specifically for cyclists in Waterloo Region and Guelph is set to hit the app store soon.
Vancouver
-
B.C. nurses ratify new three-year collective agreement
Nurses in British Columbia have ratified a new three-year collective agreement covering about 51,000 registered, psychiatric and licensed practical nurses in the province.
-
Councillor says Yaletown overdose prevention site will be moved, citing ‘safety issues’
A life-saving service for people who use drugs continues to be a source of controversy for residents of a Vancouver neighbourhood and one local politician is saying the overdose prevention site should and will be moved.
-
Surrey school district wants province to pay for portables
The population in Surrey is exploding and schools aren’t being built fast enough to keep up.
Edmonton
-
Investors concerned after CWS Capital closes, president goes missing
An Edmonton investment company has closed, its founder appears to be missing, and clients who put their savings into CWS Capital are concerned about their money.
-
'Grateful for the outpouring': Edmonton girl addresses being spat on, swore at during Kings game
The family of an Edmonton girl who was subjected to "scary and negative moments" while cheering on the Oilers in Los Angeles last Friday is happy with the way both teams, fans and media have responded.
-
Central Alberta child suffered 'prolonged abuse' by family member after disclosing to multiple people: investigators
A central Alberta man is accused of sexually assaulting a family member for five years.
Windsor
-
Dieppe Park the target of damage to spring gardens and flower beds
Someone is responsible for damages to vibrant blossoming spring flower beds at Windsor’s Dieppe Park.
-
First L'Essor High School principal remembered as 'generous' and passionate advocate for Francophone community
Former students and a teacher at L'Essor Secondary School in Tecumseh are remembering the school's very first principal as a "generous" man who went above and beyond for his students — and the greater Francophone community of Windsor-Essex.
-
Homicide investigation launched after missing Tilbury man found dead
Chatham-Kent police have launched a homicide investigation after a missing 45-year-old Tilbury man was found dead.
Regina
-
James Smith Cree Nation killer broke into homes covered in blood, bragged about murders: RCMP
RCMP have shared a timeline of a bloody rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation that left 11 dead and 17 injured.
-
'Pretty much burnt to the ground': Overnight fire destroys well known Regina business
A well known Regina business was the scene of a large fire early Thursday morning.
-
Sask. RCMP say more on why they failed to identify Sanderson before the violence started
The RCMP responded to how they could have failed to identify Damien Sanderson at a home prior to the beginning of Myles Sanderson's stabbing spree on James Smith Cree Nation in September.
Ottawa
-
Treasury Board president looks for 'creative solutions' as PSAC escalates strike action
Striking federal public servants escalated actions on picket lines across the national capital region on Thursday, limiting access to federal buildings and temporarily disrupting traffic on an interprovincial bridge.
-
Owner pleads for dog to be returned after truck stolen in eastern Ontario
An eastern Ontario man is pleading for the public's help after his truck was stolen in a busy parking lot, with his dog inside.
-
Ottawa Bylaw issues $615 fines for tables, tents at PSAC picket lines
Bylaw Services officers issued $615 tickets to striking federal workers for setting up tables and tents on city property during the ongoing Public Service Alliance of Canada strike.
Saskatoon
-
James Smith Cree Nation killer broke into homes covered in blood, bragged about murders: RCMP
RCMP have shared a timeline of a bloody rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation that left 11 dead and 17 injured.
-
Saskatoon explosive disposal unit investigated 'suspicious package'
Saskatoon police investigated a reported “suspicious package” at an apartment on the 400 block of 115th Street East Thursday.
-
Sask. government may release details of investigation into Prince Albert police
Provincial policing Minister Christine Tell said on Wednesday her ministry is considering releasing the details of an investigation into the Prince Albert Police Service.