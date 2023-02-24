Warrant issued for man allegedly linked to armed assaults, robberies in Montreal

Montreal police are seeking the public's help to locate a 29-year-old man allegedly linked to recent armed assaults with a knife and robberies.

A federal arrest warrant has been issued against Dushaun Thompson, who police say is considered violent and aggressive.

The assaults and robberies occurred on Feb. 20 and 21 in the Ville-Marie and Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve boroughs.

Police say at 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 20, the suspect stopped a person near the intersection of Atateken Street and Sainte-Catherine Street East. They claim the suspect ordered him to hand over his phone and headphones.

When the victim refused, police say the man rushed at her and stabbed her three times before fleeing on foot southbound on Atateken Street and then eastbound on René-Lévesque Boulevard East.

On Feb. 21, the suspect allegedly committed aggravated assaults in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough during two separate robberies, at approximately 7:40 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., while armed with a knife.

Thompson is a Black man who speaks English. He is 6 feet (1.83 metres) tall and weighs 220 lbs. (100kg). He has black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos of tears under his eyes.

The suspect has been at large since Feb. 18. Police are asking anyone who spots him to be cautious.

Anyone with information that could help investigators locate Thompson should call 911 or their local police station. People can also file a confidential report with Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133 or online.

Information leading to the suspect’s arrest can result in rewards of up to $3,000, though certain conditions apply, police say.