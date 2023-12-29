Warm, cloudy and wet weather to end 2023 in Montreal

It's the last Friday of 2023, so here's the weather to expect for the final weekend of the year.

Montreal is already seeing showers on Friday, calling for approximately 5 mm. of rain, eventually changing to snow later in the afternoon.

In terms of snow accumulation, we could see approximately 1.4 cm. of snow, which will continue into the overnight hours.

Saturday will bring cloudy skies and still above-normal temperatures for this time of the year, with a daytime high of 2 degrees.

Normal daytime highs this time of the year should be around -5 degrees.

For New Year's Eve on Sunday, we'll finally see a little bit of sunshine, calling for a mix of sun and clouds.

The mild temperatures will continue with a daytime high of -1 degrees.

If you're heading out Sunday night to a celebration, we're expecting partly cloudy conditions overnight with a low of -7.

At this time, it looks like no umbrella will be required as we are expected to remain dry overnight.

The first day of 2024 is forecast to bring comfortable conditions, with sun and clouds and a closer to a seasonal daytime high of -1.