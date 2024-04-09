Wanna relive the eclipse? Check out this Montreal photographer's stunning photos

Ill-prepared, too busy or simply didn't get on the eclipse hype train in time?

Never fear; Montreal urban astrophotographer AJ Korkidakis has you covered.

In addition to his unique lens on city life, the 35-year-old has been photographing the sun, the moon and the stars for years.

"The likelihood of there being a total eclipse in any one place in your lifetime is not particularly high," he admits. "The fact that I had the opportunity to shoot a total eclipse from the downtown core [of Montreal], it was insane. It seemed like such a gift and so improbable."

He says the astronomical event, not due back in the Montreal area until 2106, is somewhat of an extraordinary "pinnacle" to his astrophotography career.

"[It's] really a crowning achievement to the stuff I've been able to get so far because it's just such a rare shot," he tells CTV News. "It's something I've been planning for years, obviously, scanning locations, trying to figure out the right spot, thinking about how I might shoot it."

A glimpse of the total eclipse taken by Montreal urban astrophotographer AJ Korkidakis in Montreal on April 8, 2024. (AJ Korkidakis)

Monday's eclipse was far from his first behind the camera -- nor was it his first total eclipse.

He travelled to Oregon, USA, in 2017 to witness the celestial event in the desert.

"It's always an incredible thing, but standing in downtown Montreal and having it happen was a whole other level of surreal," Korkidakis said. "The way the building lights came on as it got dark and it's cold and windy, and everyone's standing around. It was so cinematic and crazy."

The photographer says he purposely chose a very Montreal location to view the eclipse: René-Lévesque Boulevard, right in the downtown core.

"A lot of people, I think, who were in their office jobs who only had 20 minutes to come down and see it were all coming down," he recalls. "Having those people descend very quickly and everyone experience this thing together and then a couple of minutes later, everyone went back to their jobs. It was like a weird flash mob almost."

Korkidakis, who is selling prints of his photographs with all profits going to the Animal Rescue Network, says he plans to continue chasing the celestial skies for as long as he can.

Check out AJ's eclipse pictures here: