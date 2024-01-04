MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Walmart abandons plan to open Quebec fulfilment centre, will instead upgrade stores

    Walmart Canada says it is abandoning plans to open a new fulfilment centre in Quebec.

    The U.S. retail giant was due to spend $100 million on the facility slated for the Montreal-area municipality of Vaudreuil-Dorion.

    It was expected to open early this year.

    Walmart Canada spokesperson Sarah Kennedy confirmed the change of plans in an emailed statement but did not say what prompted the company's decision.

    Kennedy says the company will instead focus on accelerating upgrades to its network of stores, including locations in Quebec.

    She says Walmart has plans to invest about $100 million to upgrade eight stores in Quebec by the end of the company's next fiscal year.

    Walmart has allocated more than $120 million toward store upgrades in the province over the last two years.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 4, 2024. 

