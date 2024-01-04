Walmart abandons plan to open Quebec fulfilment centre, will instead upgrade stores
Walmart Canada says it is abandoning plans to open a new fulfilment centre in Quebec.
The U.S. retail giant was due to spend $100 million on the facility slated for the Montreal-area municipality of Vaudreuil-Dorion.
It was expected to open early this year.
Walmart Canada spokesperson Sarah Kennedy confirmed the change of plans in an emailed statement but did not say what prompted the company's decision.
Kennedy says the company will instead focus on accelerating upgrades to its network of stores, including locations in Quebec.
She says Walmart has plans to invest about $100 million to upgrade eight stores in Quebec by the end of the company's next fiscal year.
Walmart has allocated more than $120 million toward store upgrades in the province over the last two years.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 4, 2024.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Woman dead after Thunder Bay police don't respond to domestic disturbance call: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a Thunder Bay home after officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call.
DEVELOPING Multiple victims shot at high school in Perry, Iowa. The shooter is dead, law enforcement official says
Police multiple people have been shot at an Iowa high school and the threat is over but gave no other details.
BREAKING Islamic State claims responsibility for attacks that killed nearly 100 people in Iran
Islamic State claimed responsibility on Thursday for two explosions that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020.
A major storm sweeping the U.S. is expected to bring heavy rain, snow to the East Coast this weekend
A winter weather system moving through the U.S. is expected to wallop the East Coast this weekend with a mix of snow and freezing rain from the southern Appalachians to the Northeast -- although it's too early to say exactly which areas will get what kind of precipitation and how much.
Canadians 'deeply alarmed' by speeding in residential neighbourhoods: CAA
A new poll by the CAA suggests many Canadians are worried about speeding in residential neighbourhoods, but that doesn't mean they're slowing down.
Jeffrey Epstein documents: Here's what we know so far
Dozens of previously sealed court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein were made public late Wednesday, as a court releases more records from a years-old lawsuit connected to the late financier. Here's what we know about the documents released so far:
ER doctors don't want to deter people from seeking care amid crowding: association
The Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians says it is 'concerned' about comments made by Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube in December suggesting that unnecessary emergency department visits significantly contribute to ER overcrowding.
Britney Spears shoots down album rumours, vowing to 'never return to the music industry'
Britney Spears is shooting down rumours of a new album, vowing to 'never return to the music industry.'
The salaries of the leaders of some of Canada's biggest charities might be a surprise to those who donate
A small group of leaders of Canadian charities in the environment, conservation, and animal protection sectors are taking home compensation packages equivalent to, and in some cases higher than, the salaries of provincial premiers.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man, 26, dies in hospital after shooting in Mississauga
A 26-year-old man has died in hospital following a shooting in Mississauga on Wednesday evening, Peel Police say.
-
Toronto men defrauded U.S. government of more than $2M using 'thousands' of stolen IDs, investigators allege
Two men from Toronto are facing prosecution abroad after they allegedly stole more than $2 million from the U.S. government.
-
Toronto needs similar rules to New York City when it comes to e-bikes: retailer
A Toronto e-bike retailer thinks regulations should change following a fire caused by a lithium-ion battery on the city's subway system over the weekend.
Atlantic
-
1984 murder convictions overturned: Two N.B. men in court today to learn fate
Two New Brunswick men whose 1984 murder convictions were recently overturned are expected to learn today in court whether they will face trial again.
-
Woman alleges she was sexually abused by one of her professors at N.S. university
A former student at Acadia Divinity College has filed a lawsuit against the school in Wolfville, N.S., alleging she was sexually abused by one of her professors between 1989 and 1991.
-
Canadians 'deeply alarmed' by speeding in residential neighbourhoods: CAA
A new poll by the CAA suggests many Canadians are worried about speeding in residential neighbourhoods, but that doesn't mean they're slowing down.
London
-
Sentencing hearing underway for man convicted of murdering four members of London, Ont. Muslim family
Sentencing hearing begins for man convicted of murdering members of London, Ont. Muslim family
-
Port Stanley theft investigation
Around 11:35 a.m. on Sept. 17, police said a person entered a business on Main Street in Port Stanley and took jewellery valued at $150.
-
Section of highway 401 reopens following fatal crash
OPP along with EMS and fire crews from South-West Oxford responded to the crash in the westbound lanes in the area of Foldens Line and Plank Line around 10 p.m.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman dead after Thunder Bay police don't respond to domestic disturbance call: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a Thunder Bay home after officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Multiple victims shot at high school in Perry, Iowa. The shooter is dead, law enforcement official says
Police multiple people have been shot at an Iowa high school and the threat is over but gave no other details.
-
Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed, naming Prince Andrew and former U.S. president Clinton
Hundreds of pages of unsealed documents from a lawsuit connected to accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on Wednesday. This is the first set of documents to be unsealed under a December 18 court order, with more expected in the coming weeks.
Calgary
-
Multiple people stabbed during northwest Calgary home invasion
Multiple people were stabbed during a violent home invasion in northwest Calgary Wednesday night.
-
Section of Stoney Trail closed after crash involving snow plow
A crash between a truck and a snow plow closed a section of Calgary's ring road early Thursday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Incoming cold snap will bring the coldest temperatures in 11 months
After an unusually warm start to the year, including rain on New Year's Eve in southern Alberta, much of the country, including Calgary, is going to see a dramatic change in weather conditions.
Kitchener
-
Four pedestrians struck at Cambridge intersection
Police say four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle at a Cambridge intersection on Wednesday night.
-
Cat found frozen to death outside Cambridge home
A Cambridge woman wants to warn pet owners after her friend found a dead cat outside her Stewart Avenue home on Tuesday.
-
Section of highway 401 reopens following fatal crash
OPP along with EMS and fire crews from South-West Oxford responded to the crash in the westbound lanes in the area of Foldens Line and Plank Line around 10 p.m.
Vancouver
-
B.C. school district told to pay student $5K for failing to address her anxiety
An unnamed school district in British Columbia has been ordered by the province's human rights tribunal to pay $5,000 to a student for failing to accommodate her anxiety disorder.
-
'The black was staring back': B.C. couple discovers bear living under their deck
A Duncan, B.C., couple are no strangers to wildlife encounters around their home on the Cowichan River, but they were shocked when they found out a large creature had moved in right underneath their deck.
-
Bail reform bill C-48 comes into effect
Bill C-48 expands the use of reverse-onus provisions, which force the accused, in certain cases, to demonstrate why they should be released on bail, rather than requiring prosecutors to prove why they should remain in custody.
Edmonton
-
Vehicle fire spreads to greenhouse in Edmonton's Little Italy neighbourhood
Greenhouse and coffee shop Zocalo in Little Italy was damaged by fire Thursday morning.
-
Investigation into extortion in Edmonton arsons leads to 6 arrests
Edmonton Police Service has confirmed it is investigating at least 18 incidents of extortion in the area since October, and investigators believe there may be additional cases.
-
Trucking group's B.C. firm suspended for overpass strike, but still runs Alberta arm
A trucking group whose British Columbia fleet was taken off the province's roads last week when a load slammed into an overpass also operates an Alberta trucking firm that officials say is still allowed to work in B.C.
Windsor
-
Gordie Howe International Bridge opening delayed
The delay is about 10 months with completion now expected in September 2025 — originally planned for November 2024.
-
Windsor police investigating theft at city retail store
According to police, a female suspect left the store in the 1900 block of Division Rd. near Walker Road without paying.
-
Drugs, cash and weapons seized by Windsor police
Windsor police have recovered a stolen vehicle, a handgun and over $6,000 worth of illegal drugs.
Regina
-
One person dead following single vehicle collision
One person is dead following a single vehicle collision on the Regina Bypass near the Trans Canada Highway on Tuesday night.
-
Viterra may lock out Sask. workers after strike notice
Viterra Canada may consider a lockout if an agreement cannot be reached with Grain and General Services Union (GS) Locals 1 and 2.
-
Regina Floral Conservatory's Christmas display to wrap up
The Regina Floral Conservatory’s Christmas display will wrap up on Friday, so there’s just two more days to enjoy the festive flowers.
Ottawa
-
Photo radar camera in the Glebe issues 2,100 tickets in the first month
Statistics show the photo radar camera on First Avenue near Glebe Collegiate Institute issued 2,175 tickets for speeding in November.
-
Skaters seen on ice despite warnings of ice safety
Some skaters in Ottawa are still skating outside on ponds, lakes and rivers despite warnings of ice safety.
-
Ottawa police bust repeat stunt driver at same location on Hwy. 174
The Ottawa Police traffic unit said on social media that a driver was charged with their second stunt driving charge on Wednesday after going 134 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Highway 174 near Tenth Line Road.
Saskatoon
-
Doctor calls temporary closure of Saskatoon ER 'a red flag'
Emergency room staff at a Saskatoon hospital struggled to serve patients Tuesday evening due to a shortage of doctors.
-
This 'glamping' resort just opened near Saskatoon
A resort offering glamorous camping, known as glamping, is now open at Blackstrap Provincial Park.
-
32 Sask. students outed as transgender due to Edsby glitch: privacy commissioner
Saskatchewan’s privacy commissioner says 32 students were outed as trans before the start of the school year due to a technical glitch with the online learning platform Edsby.