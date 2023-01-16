Viral TikTok video shows person driving on Montreal street with car covered in snow
After a heavy snowfall blanketed Montreal last week, drivers had a lot of work to do shovelling out and cleaning off their cars.
One driver, however, decided not to bother.
In a viral TikTok video captured by Ian Lavallee, a car is seen completely covered by snow driving on a street in Montreal.
The video has gathered nearly 475,000 views, 18,000 comments and 1,700 comments, with many people incredulous at how anyone would drive with zero visibility out their windshield or windows.
Lavallee told CTV News it happened Friday morning at the corner of Berri and Gounod Sts. in the Villeray neighbourhood.
"I have no words!" Lavallee wrote on the video. TikTok added a warning to the video, saying, "participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt."
Not only is it dangerous to drive without being able to see out any of the windows, it’s also prohibited.
Anyone caught driving in Quebec without properly cleaning off their windshield and windows can face a $100 to $200 fine.
And that goes for the roof too. The Quebec automobile insurance board’s site states that no one may drive a vehicle covered with ice, snow or anything that could fly off, because it can create a hazard for other drivers. Offenders face a $50 to $100 fine.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Freezing rain expected in eastern Quebec and New Brunswick on Monday
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario releases 3-step plan to invest in private care to reduce surgical backlog
Ontario has released a new three-step plan that will see some for-profit community surgical and diagnostic centres take on more responsibilities, including additional surgeries and other medical procedures.
Most Canadian businesses and consumers expect a recession in next 12 months: BoC surveys
More than 70 per cent of Canadian consumers and two thirds of business firms think a recession is likely in the next 12 months, according to Bank of Canada surveys.
Italy arrests No. 1 fugitive Mafia boss, 30 years on the run
Italy's No. 1 fugitive, convicted Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, was captured on Monday at a private clinic in Palermo, Sicily, after three decades on the run, Italian paramilitary police said.
As elites arrive in Davos, conspiracy theories thrive online
The annual event in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos, which opens Monday, has increasingly become a target of bizarre claims from a growing chorus of commentators who believe the forum involves a group of elites manipulating global events for their own benefit.
Year after death of Indian family at U.S. border, those left behind try to move on
Baldev Patel cannot remember much of the last conversation he had with his son and, while the memories are fast fading, the hurt remains.
Federal employees start returning to the office
Federal public servants will begin returning to office buildings in Ottawa and Gatineau today, as the federal government begins phasing in a return-to-office plan.
Direct Air Canada flights between Calgary and Saskatoon, Regina end today
Air Canada is no longer offering direct flights between Calgary and two other cities, Saskatoon and Regina, starting today.
Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida dies at age 95
Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida, who achieved international stardom during the 1950s and was dubbed 'the most beautiful woman in the world' after the title of one of her movies, died in Rome on Monday, her agent said. She was 95.
Trudeau to visit rare earths element processing plant in Saskatoon today
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to tour a rare earths element processing plant in Saskatoon today, but Saskatchewan's premier says he's disappointed he was not made aware of the visit.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario releases 3-step plan to invest in private care to reduce surgical backlog
Ontario has released a new three-step plan that will see some for-profit community surgical and diagnostic centres take on more responsibilities, including additional surgeries and other medical procedures.
-
Driver charged in Durham collision that left 3 dead
Police have charged a driver in connection with a head-on collision that left three people dead in Durham Region this past summer.
-
UofT student suing Toronto police for more than $1.6M after he was allegedly Tasered with an officer's knee on his neck
A police officer’s knee was pinned against the neck of a University of Toronto student as he was repeatedly Tasered on the ground with his hands behind his head before his identification proved what he had told police – they had the wrong man, a statement of claim says.
Atlantic
-
Freezing rain continues in the Maritimes, power outages close schools
Wet, slippery conditions are ongoing in the Maritimes Monday morning as more freezing rain coats the region.
-
Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
-
Dangerous offender hearing begins for N.S. crime figure Brian James Marriott
A Nova Scotia judge has begun hearing an application to have the alleged ringleader of a brutal jail beating declared a dangerous offender.
London
-
$17M being invested in Port Stanley's shoreline
Port Stanley is getting $17-million in federal funding to help with shoreline protection.
-
Charges laid after downtown London bank robbery
Charges have been laid after a robbery at a downtown London bank on Friday. According to police a 29-year-old man has been charged with robbery and disguise with intent.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario releases 3-step plan to invest in private care to reduce surgical backlog
Ontario has released a new three-step plan that will see some for-profit community surgical and diagnostic centres take on more responsibilities, including additional surgeries and other medical procedures.
Northern Ontario
-
Off-duty officer tried to save woman hit by car in downtown Sudbury, police say
Despite life-saving efforts by an off-duty police officer, a 59-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries after being hit by a car downtown Sunday night.
-
Highway 64 in the Alban area closed due to crash
Highway 64 closed in both directions in the Alban area, south of Sudbury, on Monday morning following a crash.
-
Beloved former Canuck Gino Odjick dies at 52
Gino Odjick, a fan favourite who played eight seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, has died.
Calgary
-
Fog blankets southern Alberta, drivers face low visibility and slick roads
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued fog advisories for Calgary and throughout southern Alberta, and the fog is expected to hinder driving conditions into Tuesday.
-
Province to provide update on improving EMS service in Alberta
The provincial government will release an overview of two reports looking into Alberta's troubled EMS system, including a review of ambulance dispatch.
-
Direct Air Canada flights between Calgary and Saskatoon, Regina end today
Air Canada is no longer offering direct flights between Calgary and two other cities, Saskatoon and Regina, starting today.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario releases 3-step plan to invest in private care to reduce surgical backlog
Ontario has released a new three-step plan that will see some for-profit community surgical and diagnostic centres take on more responsibilities, including additional surgeries and other medical procedures.
-
Stratford structure fire causes road closure
An early morning structure fire has caused a road closure in Stratford.
-
'We are not going to be scared': Elora, Ont. drag show will continue as planned despite online vitriol
An upcoming drag show in Elora, Ont. has been subjected to hateful online messages, prompting provincial police to attend the event out of caution.
Vancouver
-
Beloved former Canuck Gino Odjick dies at 52
Gino Odjick, a fan favourite who played eight seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, has died.
-
The top 1 per cent captured nearly twice as much new wealth as the rest of the world over last two years
The world's wealthiest residents have been getting far richer, far faster than everyone else over the past two years.
-
B.C. woman says elderly mother's severe burns misdiagnosed, improperly treated for weeks at local hospital
A B.C. woman alleges her elderly mother was misdiagnosed for weeks after suffering severe burns, saying she fears the 75-year-old could have died had the family had not advocated for better treatment.
Edmonton
-
Province to provide update on improving EMS service in Alberta
The provincial government will release an overview of two reports looking into Alberta's troubled EMS system, including a review of ambulance dispatch.
-
Smith says she urged minister to consider whether COVID prosecutions could succeed
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has delivered a third version of what she discussed with justice officials over how to handle the prosecution of people charged with breaking COVID-19 health rules.
-
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
The death toll from a weekend Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 40, authorities said Monday, as Western analysts pointed to indications the Kremlin was preparing for a drawn-out war in Ukraine after almost 11 months of fighting.
Windsor
-
$5.3-million investment announced for two Essex County manufacturers to expand
FedDev Ontario is investing more than $5.3 million for two manufacturers to expand and create 55 jobs in Essex County.
-
Eight people displaced after fire in Walkerville area
Windsor fire officials say eight people have been displaced after a fire in the Walkerville area.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario releases 3-step plan to invest in private care to reduce surgical backlog
Ontario has released a new three-step plan that will see some for-profit community surgical and diagnostic centres take on more responsibilities, including additional surgeries and other medical procedures.
Regina
-
TSB investigating train derailment near Chaplin, Sask.
The Traffic Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is investigating a train derailment near Chaplin, Sask. on Monday.
-
Trudeau to visit rare earths element processing plant in Saskatoon today
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to tour a rare earths element processing plant in Saskatoon today, but Saskatchewan's premier says he's disappointed he was not made aware of the visit.
-
Mixed reactions follow metal detector installation on Regina's warming bus
Security has been tightened on Regina's warming bus. Metal detectors screening passengers has been met with some concern from community groups in the Queen City.
Ottawa
-
Federal employees start returning to the office
Federal public servants will begin returning to office buildings in Ottawa and Gatineau today, as the federal government begins phasing in a return-to-office plan.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario releases 3-step plan to invest in private care to reduce surgical backlog
Ontario has released a new three-step plan that will see some for-profit community surgical and diagnostic centres take on more responsibilities, including additional surgeries and other medical procedures.
-
Man found asleep with open alcohol in fast-food parking lot, arrested
A man who police say was sleeping in his car in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in Eastern Ontario is facing several charges.
Saskatoon
-
Trudeau to visit rare earths element processing plant in Saskatoon today
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to tour a rare earths element processing plant in Saskatoon today, but Saskatchewan's premier says he's disappointed he was not made aware of the visit.
-
Here's why it's been so foggy in Saskatoon
As the city returns to normal after the heavy snowfall in December, Saskatoon residents are noticing more foggy and frosty mornings than usual.
-
Winter paddlers make year-round use of Saskatoon river valley
With warmer temperatures on their minds, Edith MacHattie and Trevor Robinson have dipped their canoe into the water for the first time this year. They’re getting a head start on training for summer competitions.