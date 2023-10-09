Violence in Quebec schools has parents concerned, wanting action
After a week of violence in Quebec schools, leaving at least three students and one teacher injured, many say action is needed to improve safety.
One such incident includes a brawl last Friday between more than 100 students at École Secondaire Antoine-Brossard on the South Shore.
Longueuil police (SPAL) were called to the scene and quickly worked to disperse the students.
One student was hospitalized after perfume was sprayed in her eyes.
In another incident, a 13-year-old student allegedly assaulted a 65-year-old teacher with a chair at a Laval-area school.
Earlier this week, a video of a student being beaten went viral, with police saying the boy suffered broken teeth, possibly a fractured jaw and a concussion.
Both French and English-language parents' committees are now demanding the Quebec government do something to increase resources for students.
"There has to be a targetted approach. There has to be some measures put in place that are not just punitive," said Katherine Korakakis, president of the English Parents Committee Association. "Schools cannot become prisons. That's not the purpose of school, but there has to be something more than just, 'I'll take your phone away' or "I'll call the police.'"
Corinne Payne, director general of the Fédération des comités de parents du Québec, says it's about time educators started listening to students.
"There's a group of girls in Montreal who, for the last five or six years, have been asking that there are policies put in place concerning sexual violence," she said. "The children have been asking us to do this for five, six years, but nobody's listening to them."
In a response to CTV News on Friday, a spokesperson for Education Minister Bernard Drainville said the government is working on a policy to reduce intimidation and violence in Quebec schools, but there is no timeline on when that will take effect.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Is Mar-a-Lago worth US$1 billion? Trump's winter home valuations are at the core of his fraud trial
How much is Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago worth? That's been a point of contention after a New York judge ruled that the former president exaggerated the Florida property's value when he said it's worth at least US$420 million and perhaps US$1.5 billion.
DEVELOPING Israel vows complete siege of Gaza as it strikes the Palestinian territory after incursion by Hamas
Israel vowed to lay total siege to the Gaza Strip on Monday, as its military scoured the country's south for militants, guarded breaches in its border fence and pounded the impoverished, Hamas-ruled territory in the wake of an unprecedented weekend incursion.
Powerball jackpot grows to US$1.55 billion for Monday; cash option worth US$679.8 million
The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated US$1.55 billion for Monday night's drawing after no one matched the game's six numbers for the giant prize Saturday.
Are people more disrespectful, unkind since the pandemic? Experts say yes and here's why
People from across Canada are experiencing a different way of living since the onset of COVID-19. Here's how the pandemic has changed how we view society and each other today.
Police across Canada 'increasing' patrols around religious buildings
Police in Canada say they are closely monitoring the situation in Israel and are boosting patrols at religious centres across the country.
Billionaire with 'more wine than could be drunk in a lifetime' to sell 25,000 bottles worth US$50M
Taiwanese billionaire Pierre Chen is auctioning off 25,000 bottles of wine from his vast collection, with some of the rarest items expected to fetch as much as US$190,000 each.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Israel taking 'significant military steps' in response to Hamas attack
Israel's defence minister has ordered a 'complete siege' on the Gaza Strip following an unprecedented incursion into Israel by Hamas fighters.
Newfoundland jail death renews calls for accountability in provincial corrections
Unlike the federal corrections system, there is often no independent oversight of provincial jails in Canada.
Bob Odenkirk used to make up zany poems. He and his daughter Erin have turned them into a kids' book
Bob Odenkirk has known he wanted to immortalize the playful poems he created with his kids since they were first scribbled down years ago.
Toronto
-
One person dead after shooting at Pickering casino
One person is dead after gunfire rang out at a Pickering Casino on Thanksgiving, Durham Regional Police say. Police said early Monday morning that one person was injured and suffered life-threatening injuries at the establishment, located near Church Street and Highway 401.
-
Here's what's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto
It’s turkey time in Toronto! Here’s what’s open and closed around the city for the last three-day holiday weekend before Christmas.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Toronto police say they will be out to keep the peace ahead of planned rallies around Israel-Hamas war
Toronto police say they will be out to ensure public safety ahead of two planned demonstrations in the city over the latest fighting between Israel and Hamas.
Atlantic
-
Search for 78-year-old Derek Kruger in N.S. suspended
The RCMP is asking for help from the public in locating a 78-year-old man who has been missing since late September.
-
Reported peace officer impersonation was an off-duty police officer: RCMP
Police say a reported impersonation of a peace officer in Cornwall, P.E.I., was an off-duty RCMP constable in uniform returning home after shift.
-
National Soccer Championships continue rain or shine in Moncton
While it was a soggy Sunday in Moncton, the Canada Soccer Toyota National Championships went off without issue, bringing young athletes from all over to compete for gold.
London
-
Central Elgin resident loses over $150,000 in investment fraud
The Elgin County OPP Detachment is investigating a recent report of fraud where a resident lost over $150,000.
-
'For the safety of my family': MLHU vaccine clinic full on opening weekend
The Middlesex-London Health Unit opened a clinic at Western Fair District Friday, and the first two days were full. In fact, the appointments are booked through next week.
-
Grey Bruce drug raid during opioid overdose alert
The Grey-Bruce OPP is claiming a small victory in their war on drugs amidst an opioid overdose alert in their region.
Northern Ontario
-
Areas of Greater Sudbury see first snowfall of the season
It feels like a shock for some in Greater Sudbury after waking up Monday morning to some snow on the ground after the summer-like weather last week.
-
Sudbury fire crews called to structural fire at condemned building downtown
Sudbury fire crews were called to the scene of a structural fire at a condemned building in the city’s downtown early Sunday afternoon.
-
Police say a 21-year-old from southern Ont. was driving 163 km/h on Hwy. 11
A 21-year-old driver from Scarborough, Ont. is in some trouble with police following a recent traffic stop on Highway 11.
Calgary
-
Members of Calgary Jewish community say attacks in Israel hit close to home
Members of Calgary's Jewish community gathering at the Beth Tzedec synagogue Saturday had their hearts and heads in Israel, as images of the attacks in the southern part of the country by Hamas were shared across the media.
-
Central library exhibition shares stories of Ukrainian children killed by Russian invasion
People gathered at the Calgary Central Library Sunday to commemorate those killed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
Kitchener
-
WATCH
WATCH Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade rolls through K-W
A Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest classic, the annual Thanksgiving Day parade will travel down Weber Street on Monday, Oct. 9.
-
Demand for food services continues to grow over Thanksgiving weekend
A Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings has become significantly more expensive than it used to be.
-
'This area is so unaffordable': Skyrocketing home prices in Waterloo Region drive residents to make difficult decisions
With its thriving tech industry and renowned universities, Waterloo Region has long been an attractive destination for people looking to settle down. However, in recent years, the dream of homeownership has become increasingly elusive for many.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man missing in southern Israel amid Hamas attacks
A Vancouver man is missing in Israel after Saturday’s attack on the region, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs confirmed to CTV News on Sunday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Israel vows complete siege of Gaza as it strikes the Palestinian territory after incursion by Hamas
Israel vowed to lay total siege to the Gaza Strip on Monday, as its military scoured the country's south for militants, guarded breaches in its border fence and pounded the impoverished, Hamas-ruled territory in the wake of an unprecedented weekend incursion.
-
'A franchise here would be amazing': NBA returns to Vancouver with Raptors pre-season game
Local basketball fans filled Rogers Arena Sunday as the Toronto Raptors hosted the Sacramento Kings in front of a sold-out crowd.
Edmonton
-
Winner tops 2,000 lb. at annual pumpkin weigh-off in Smoky Lake, Alta.
A Lloydminster man's hard work in the garden has paid off, with his gourd taking home the top prize this year at the annual giant pumpkin competition at Smoky Lake, Alta.
-
Palestinian, Israeli groups in Edmonton grieve overseas deaths, rally support
Countless gatherings and rallies are being held by Jewish and Palestinian organizations across the country today, including groups in Edmonton who are shocked and concerned, doing whatever they can to help their communities grieve.
-
Central library exhibition shares stories of Ukrainian children killed by Russian invasion
People gathered at the Calgary Central Library Sunday to commemorate those killed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Windsor
-
Windsor man charged with impaired driving after hitting pole in Chatham
Chatham-Kent police say they have charged a 47-year-old Windsor man with impaired driving after he hit a pole and left the scene.
-
What's open and closed Thanksgiving in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
As many gather this weekend to celebrate Thanksgiving, often over a turkey dinner, in case you find yourself ducking out for a few last minute items, there are a number of closures to look out for.
-
'Just unimaginable': Windsor Jewish community shocked by attack on Israel
A leader in the Windsor Jewish community says he was shocked to hear of attacks on Israel that left hundreds of people dead and thousands others wounded near the Gaza Strip Saturday morning.
Regina
-
Here are the city services in Regina that are open and closed on Thanksgiving
Here are the city services that are open and closed for Thanksgiving in Regina.
-
'Truly changed my life': Monument to honour residential school survivors on display in Regina
A monument, which has been on display in Regina for the past month, has left a lasting impact on its visitors.
-
Sask. First Nations sue Government of Canada over opioid epidemic
Two northern Saskatchewan First Nations are taking the Canadian government to court for breaching its Treaty obligations by failing to address the opioid epidemic.
Ottawa
-
Solidarity rally for Israel to be held Monday evening in Ottawa
The Jewish Federation of Ottawa says it will be holding a solidarity rally for Israel this evening following the deadly attack by the terrorist group Hamas over the weekend.
-
One person injured in Hunt Club Park shooting
Ottawa police are investigating a shooting in the Hunt Club Park area.
-
Celebrating Thanksgiving in Ottawa
Whether it was last-minute shopping for dinner or pre-Halloween pumpkin-picking, families in Ottawa were thankful for time together this Thanksgiving long weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. lawyers call out premier for 'judicial overreach' comments
The Saskatchewan Trial Lawyers’ Association (STLA) is calling out the premier for his comments in the wake of a court injunction over a controversial government policy.
-
Sask. First Nations sue Government of Canada over opioid epidemic
Two northern Saskatchewan First Nations are taking the Canadian government to court for breaching its Treaty obligations by failing to address the opioid epidemic.
-
Sask. Hungarian community unites in three-day cultural festival
Saskatoon was alive with the vibrant sights and sounds of Hungarian culture as the community came together for a three-day celebration of their rich heritage, language, and traditions.