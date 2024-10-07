Joshua Roy among the latest players to be cut by the Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St-Louis would have liked to see Joshua Roy make a bigger impression during camp, as the Quebec forward was part of the final group of players cut ahead of the season.

Roy, defensemen Logan Mailloux and Adam Engström and goaltender Jakub Dobes were assigned to the Laval Rocket on Monday morning. NHL teams had until 5 p.m. to complete their rosters for the start of the season.

The only surprise came from Roy. He had started camp on the third line alongside Christian Dvorak and Josh Anderson. Although he picked up two assists in five pre-season games, he had a quiet camp.

"We know he has a high ceiling, and he'd be the first to say that he didn't show us his full potential during camp," St-Louis said.

"We don't believe he earned a spot to start here. Josh knows I like him, but there are things he didn't show during camp that he needs to refine and prove to us.

"He has an NHL-level mind. He just needs to keep working on the rest," St-Louis added.

Roy scored four goals and added five assists in 23 games with the Canadiens last winter.

As the saying goes, one person’s misfortune is another’s opportunity. The Canadiens opted to keep Emil Heineman, Oliver Kapanen, and Alex Barré-Boulet with the main roster, all of whom had started camp behind Roy in the team’s hierarchy.

“I think I was more at ease knowing that whether I stayed here or was sent down, I could live in the same place and see my family,” said Barré-Boulet, who didn’t have that same luxury when he was with the Tampa Bay Lightning, where a demotion to the minors meant going to Syracuse, on the other side of the country.

“I’m happy, but this is just the beginning of the work,” he added, as he prepares to start the season in the NHL for the first time in his career at the age of 27.

St-Louis echoed this outlook in his comments later on. "It’s set for today!" he said.

“It's rare for things to be in place for a long time in the NHL, because of injuries, on-ice behavior. I wish we could count on the same 20 players for all 82 games. But it would be crazy to think that could happen. You have to make well-considered decisions and follow your instincts. That's what we've done over the last few days.”

The Canadiens kick off their season on Wednesday, when they welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Bell Centre.

“It's special. I grew up watching the team, my idols played for them,” said Barré-Boulet.

“My dad is probably the biggest Habs fan. I can't wait for the game,” added the Montmagny native.

Defenceman Jayden Struble did not take part in the Habs' training session on Monday at the CN Sports Complex. Instead, he enjoyed a day of treatments.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 7, 2024.