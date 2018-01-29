

CTV Montreal





Commemorations are being held in Quebec City and in Montreal Monday evening as people remember the six men shot and killed one year ago as they prayed in their mosque.

A lone gunman entered the Islamic Cultural Centre during Sunday evening prayers and opened fire, killing six and wounding 19.

Monday's event is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot across from the Islamic Cultural Centre in Sainte-Foy.

Among the speakers as Nathalie Provost, a survivor of the Polytechnique shooting, who will talk about how to rebuild a life after a tragedy.

One of the shooting survivors along with a widow of a survivor are also going to speak.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Philippe Couillard will also attend the ceremony in Quebec City, and in a statement Trudeau once again condemned what he and Couillard have called a terrorist attack.

"This was a terrorist attack against all Canadians, meant to test our resolve and weaken our values. It failed,” wrote Trudeau. “In the wake of the shooting, a solidarity movement formed across the country as Canadians united to condemn the attack and counter hatred with hope. A year later, our message has not changed: We are stronger together. No matter our faith or where we were born, we are equal members of this country. We will not let an act of intolerance divide us and make any Canadian feel less at home.”

The evening gathering in Quebec City wraps up four days of events commemorating the tragedy, including an open house at the mosque, a multidenominational spiritual rally, a prayer service and a seminar.

One man is charged with committing multiple murders but he is not charged with any terrorism-related offences.

In Montreal, a ceremony took place during the lunch hour at City Hall, while another event takes place at Place de l'Unite on Nuns' Island at 6 p.m.

Mayor Valerie Plante said it was an opportunity to send messages of support to the families of victims and the survivors.

Members of the Muslim community were joined by members of parliament and Montreal's Executive Committee.

Mussabir Alam, co-founder of the Canadian Muslim Alliance, was focused on whatever good could be reaped from the aftermath of the deadly shooting.

"It's been tough, it's been a lot of bridge-building, reaching out, and trying to show solidarity and staying positive is hard, especially when there's all these hate crimes," said Alam.

"If you remember two months ago the president of the Quebec mosque, his car was burned and torched, so that's something two months before this event, so it's shocking still that there's this kind of hatred there."

The vigils are the culmination of several days of ceremonies and vigils designed to bridge gaps between communities and help those still mourning the deaths of their loved ones.

Over the weekend in Quebec City a multi-faith prayer service offered tributes to those shot and slain.

Imam Hassan Guillet said people have to remember that no matter how scared or fearful, they have to build bridges with one another.

"The first thing is to stretch out our hands, to open our hearts, to hug each other and to work with each other, with our differences. We are different, but we are all human beings," said Guillet.

The child of one of the victims, Amir Belkacemi, said his heart is heavy but full of gratitude at the outpouring of love and compassion.

"For us it was very hard to understand, to accept what happened. And now, a year later, to see all of these people coming together to celebrate and to remember those tragic events, yes it really does help," said Belkacemi.

The Quebec City mosque also opened its doors to all this weekend to give people a chance to come inside and see how the Muslim faith is truly performed.

"It's been a really amazing opportunity to have these open doors, make sure people are meeting and forming relationships and friendships, which is really the best way to combat hate," said vigil organizer Nora Loreto.