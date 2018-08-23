

CTV Montreal





Two police officers can be seen forcefully arresting a woman in downtown Montreal on Thursday afternoon.

The video was taken at around 4:15 p.m. at the corner of Berri and Ontario streets.

The officers forced her against the car, and then one appeared to slam her head against the glass.

The woman can be heard in the video screaming in pain throughout the ordeal.

The man who witnessed and filmed the incident has questions about how police handled the arrest.

"There's no reason to hurt her," said Jeremiah Hayes, who contacted CTV after the incident. "You can subdue her and get her into the car without having to slam her face twice against the hood."

Hayes said that the woman, who he estimated was between 17 and 20 years old, was bleeding after her head was slammed.

"[The police officers] are big and strong enough that they don't have to resort to that kind of physical violence," he said.

Police have been quoted as saying that an officer had been bitten prior to the incident.

The SPVM is aware of the video but have yet to comment until they've had a closer look at it, nor are they speaking about the assault on the officer.