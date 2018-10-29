

CTV Montreal





A veteran Surete du Quebec officer was found guilty of fraud Monday morning at the Montreal court house.

Nicolas Landry was receiving his full salary while on sick leave – but was found to be running a number of businesses on the side.

Landry was an investigator with the SQ, but in 2009, was diagnosed with depression and put on an extended leave.

In 2014, a fellow police officer found out that Landry was running several travel agencies on the South Shore.

The agencies belonged to family members, and generated millions of dollars in income.

The court heard that Landry was the main decision-maker there – travelling the world to discover new destinations for the business and managing the business at a very high level.

When he was evaluated again for depression in 2014, Landry told physicians that he was in no shape to work.

The SQ, however, had doubts and launched an investigation – wherein they discovered the inconsistencies between reality and what he was telling his psychiatrist.

As he was receiving his full salary as disability pay, the judge concluded that Landry had indeed defrauded his employers.

Because he was found guilty of a criminal offence, Landry could technically be fired from the SQ, but says he’s not giving up that fight.

Several months ago, he launched a multimillion lawsuit against the prosecution, arguing that they botched the case he lost in court today.