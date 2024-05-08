Get ready for cones! Here are the road closures planned in Montreal this summer

The season of the orange cones is about to begin in Montreal.

The Quebec Transport Ministry (MTQ) announced its construction plan for the spring and summer on Wednesday, which includes 44 different projects.

Last summer, there were 51 projects.

Bridges

Work will continue or start on the following bridges:

The Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge between Montreal and Vaudreuil.

The Papineau-Leblanc Bridge between Montreal and Laval.

The Honore-Mercier Bridge between Montreal and Kahnawake.

The Jacques-Bizard Bridge between Montreal and Ile-Bizard.

The L'Ile Belair Bridge in Rosemere.

Tunnels

The following roads will be worked on that head through the following tunnels:

The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) in the Ville-Marie and Viger tunnels.

Highway 25 in the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.

Major highways

Work is planned for the following major highways in Montreal:

Highway 40 at the Morgan Boulevard (Baie-d'Urfe) and Saint-Charles Boulevard (Kirkland) entrances.

Highway 520 in the Hickmore Road and 43rd Avenue sections.

The Cote-de-Liesse (A-520) and Laurentians Highway (A-15) entrances for the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40).

Highway 15 in the RoyalMount Project area near Savane Street.

Highway 20 east at the Sainte-Julie and Beloeil entrance.

Highway 13 at the Sampson Boulevard and Louis-Bisson Bridge entrances.

Highway 440 between Highway 13 and Industriel Boulevard.

Highway 440/Highway 15 interchange

Highway 15 at the Mederic-Martin Bridge entrance for the Cartier Boulevard Bridge.

Montreal-area roads

The following roads in the Montreal area will undergo construction this summer:

Henri-Bourassa Boulevard at Pitfield Boulevard and Felix-Leclerc Avenue. Also at Marcellin Willson and Lajeunesse streets.

Gouin Boulevard at Toupin Boulevard and Wood Avenue.

Salaberry Street at Fillion Street and Poutrincourt Avenue .

Marcel-Laurin Boulevard at Saint-Louis Street and Decarie Boulevard.

Gaetan-Laberge Boulevard at Bonaventure Highway (A-10).

Bonaventure Highway (A-10) in the Clement Bridge sector and at the Victoria Bridge entrance.

Saint-Antoine Street at Courcelle and Couvent streets.

Saint-Jacques Street at Courcelle Street and Atwater Avenue.

Rose-de-Lima Street at Saint-Antoine and Saint-Ambroise streets.

Saint-Antoine and Saint-Jacques streets at Atwater Avenue and Guy Street.

Saint-Antoine Street at Guy Street and Square Victoria.

Mill Street at Bridge Street and Riverside.

Sainte-Catherine Street West at Stanley and Mansfield streets.

Place des Montrealaises at Hotel-de-Ville Avenue.

Rene-Levesque Boulevard at Sanguinet Street.

Christophe-Colomb Avenue at Carrieres Street and Jean Talon and Jarry streets.

Gilford Street at Lorimier Avenue and Chabot Street.

Pie-IX Boulevard at Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue and Notre-Dame Street East.

Jean-Talon Street at Boyer Street and 1st Avenue.

South Shore-area roads

In Longueuil, work on Chambly Road will take place in the Savane Road and Route-116 area. Also, at the Vauquelin Boulevard area.

Highway 15/930 interchange at Candiac.

Stations